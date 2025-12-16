International
UK Urges EU to Justify Theft of Russian Assets, Sideline Dissenters- Russian Foreign Intel
UK Urges EU to Justify Theft of Russian Assets, Sideline Dissenters- Russian Foreign Intel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London is urging the European Commission to justify seizing frozen Russian assets via "loopholes" in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), while brushing aside dissenting member states, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.
Another pressure tactic on Washington is to threaten closer EU ties with China, the SVR said. The UK, France, and Germany will signal readiness to pivot toward Beijing if the US pushes a Ukraine deal which Brussels does not like, it added. The UK's leadership is aggressively lobbying Brussels to confiscate Russian assets held in Belgium's Euroclear depository, the statement read. In addition to funding Ukraine's war efforts, London is hoping that if Washington does not get this money, the White House will lose interest in a deal with Moscow, the SVR said.
08:45 GMT 16.12.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovCoins of 1 ruble and 1 euro against the background of a 5 euro banknote.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London is urging the European Commission to justify seizing frozen Russian assets via "loopholes" in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), while brushing aside dissenting member states, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.
"London is calling on the European Commission to justify the theft of Russian money through TFEU ‘loopholes’ and extraordinary circumstances references. Views from disagreeing EU countries are proposed to be ignored," the statement read.
Another pressure tactic on Washington is to threaten closer EU ties with China, the SVR said. The UK, France, and Germany will signal readiness to pivot toward Beijing if the US pushes a Ukraine deal which Brussels does not like, it added.
The UK's leadership is aggressively lobbying Brussels to confiscate Russian assets held in Belgium's Euroclear depository, the statement read. In addition to funding Ukraine's war efforts, London is hoping that if Washington does not get this money, the White House will lose interest in a deal with Moscow, the SVR said.
"Senior UK officials are feeding the Brussels EU bureaucrats false claims that [US President Donald] Trump is allegedly seeking a compromise with Moscow for financial profit," the statement read.
Euro bank notes lie on a table in counter of a bank in Dresden, Germany, Monday, June 22, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2025
World
Venezuela Condemns EU’s 'Illegal' Freeze of Russian Assets as 'Theft and Piracy'
14 December, 03:59 GMT
