US Gaza Plan Prevented Bloodshed, Yet Lasting Ceasefire Not Achieved - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump’s peace plan has helped reduce large-scale fighting and hunger in the Gaza Strip, though a lasting ceasefire remains elusive, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

He further noted that Israel continues to impose significant obstacles to humanitarian aid deliveries with the approved cargo covering only 35% of the Palestinian enclave's needs. In November, the United Nations Security Council adopted a US-sponsored resolution authorizing the creation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip. Thirteen members of the Council voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. Trump thanked the two veto holders for not blocking the resolution. In late September, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The plan stipulates that Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by the US leader.

