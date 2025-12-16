International
US Military Strikes 3 Alleged Drug-Running Ships, Killing 8 People
US Military Strikes 3 Alleged Drug-Running Ships, Killing 8 People
Sputnik International
The US Southern Command announced on Tuesday that it had struck three vessels allegedly carrying drugs in international waters in the Pacific Ocean, killing eight people on board.
"On Dec. 15, at the direction of SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking. A total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions—three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third," the command said on X.
US Military Strikes 3 Alleged Drug-Running Ships, Killing 8 People

04:55 GMT 16.12.2025 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 16.12.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Southern Command announced on Tuesday that it had struck three vessels allegedly carrying drugs in international waters in the Pacific Ocean, killing eight people on board.
"On Dec. 15, at the direction of SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking. A total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions—three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third," the command said on X.
