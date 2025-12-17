International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/china-pursues-independent-foreign-policy-has-clear-position-on-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1123314675.html
China Pursues Independent Foreign Policy & Clear Position on Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
China Pursues Independent Foreign Policy & Clear Position on Ukraine - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China pursues an independent and peaceful foreign policy, with Beijing's position on the Ukraine crisis remaining consistent and clear, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday, commenting on reports that several EU countries are prepared to pressure the United States over Ukraine by edging closer to China.
2025-12-17T13:19+0000
2025-12-17T14:25+0000
world
china
ukraine
chinese foreign ministry
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3668a8ae18c6bad4ff02cf3e45b5223.jpg
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the United Kingdom, France, and Germany would signal readiness to pivot toward Beijing if Washington pushes a Ukraine deal which Brussels does not like. China's stance on the Ukraine crisis is "consistent and clear," the spokesman said. Beijing supports all efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement and hopes all parties will reach a "fair, lasting and binding peace agreement through dialogue and negotiation at an early date," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/china-welcomes-progress-in-negotiations-on-ukraine-conflict-settlement---mission-to-un-1123266501.html
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_17:0:2746:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_60b40d28e4393de2c481fae128fb79a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china position on ukraine settlement, chinese foreign ministry, guo jiakun
china position on ukraine settlement, chinese foreign ministry, guo jiakun

China Pursues Independent Foreign Policy & Clear Position on Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

13:19 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 17.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoRussian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China pursues an independent and peaceful foreign policy, with Beijing's position on the Ukraine crisis remaining consistent and clear, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the United Kingdom, France, and Germany would signal readiness to pivot toward Beijing if Washington pushes a Ukraine deal which Brussels does not like.
"China follows an independent foreign policy for peace. We develop relations and engage in cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence," Guo told a briefing.
China's stance on the Ukraine crisis is "consistent and clear," the spokesman said. Beijing supports all efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement and hopes all parties will reach a "fair, lasting and binding peace agreement through dialogue and negotiation at an early date," he added.
A view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2025
Asia
China Welcomes Progress in Negotiations on Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Mission to UN
10 December, 02:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала