China Pursues Independent Foreign Policy & Clear Position on Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

China pursues an independent and peaceful foreign policy, with Beijing's position on the Ukraine crisis remaining consistent and clear, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday, commenting on reports that several EU countries are prepared to pressure the United States over Ukraine by edging closer to China.
2025-12-17T13:19+0000
2025-12-17T13:19+0000
2025-12-17T14:25+0000
world
china
ukraine
chinese foreign ministry
european union (eu)
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the United Kingdom, France, and Germany would signal readiness to pivot toward Beijing if Washington pushes a Ukraine deal which Brussels does not like. China's stance on the Ukraine crisis is "consistent and clear," the spokesman said. Beijing supports all efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement and hopes all parties will reach a "fair, lasting and binding peace agreement through dialogue and negotiation at an early date," he added.
china
ukraine
13:19 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 17.12.2025)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China pursues an independent and peaceful foreign policy, with Beijing's position on the Ukraine crisis remaining consistent and clear, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the United Kingdom, France, and Germany would signal readiness to pivot toward Beijing if Washington pushes a Ukraine deal which Brussels does not like.
"China follows an independent foreign policy for peace. We develop relations and engage in cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence," Guo told a briefing.
China's stance on the Ukraine crisis is "consistent and clear," the spokesman said. Beijing supports all efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement and hopes all parties will reach a "fair, lasting and binding peace agreement through dialogue and negotiation at an early date," he added.