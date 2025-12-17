https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/china-pursues-independent-foreign-policy-has-clear-position-on-ukraine---foreign-ministry-1123314675.html

China pursues an independent and peaceful foreign policy, with Beijing's position on the Ukraine crisis remaining consistent and clear, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday, commenting on reports that several EU countries are prepared to pressure the United States over Ukraine by edging closer to China.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the United Kingdom, France, and Germany would signal readiness to pivot toward Beijing if Washington pushes a Ukraine deal which Brussels does not like. China's stance on the Ukraine crisis is "consistent and clear," the spokesman said. Beijing supports all efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement and hopes all parties will reach a "fair, lasting and binding peace agreement through dialogue and negotiation at an early date," he added.

