Hungary, Slovakia Weigh Fallout From EU's Destructive Seizure of Russian Assets - Russian MFA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico are weighing the fallout from Europe's reckless moves to seize Russian frozen assets, unlike other Western leaders, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"At a time when Orban, Fico, and leaders like them are raising the alarm and trying to wake up Western Europe's public, foretelling their future like Cassandra, if they do this collective theft in front of the whole world, then figures like [Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw] Sikorski are doing everything not to wake them up from slumber, but, on the contrary, to lull Western Europeans, especially Poles, into staying asleep. They are saying, 'Don't wake up, don't think critically, nothing bad will happen, things will only get better'," Zakharova told the Sputnik radio.
The current situation stems from a cadre of appointees now holding key European posts, placed there to ensure European powers no longer pose competitive threats to NATO allies such as the United States and the United Kingdom, she said.
"Where is the conveyor churning out EU figures like [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen and [EU foreign policy chief] Kaja Kallas? Where do they get them? Why and how do these people, who have a fuzzy grasp of steering the European Union upward, do exactly the opposite, dragging the EU downhill, even giving it a shove?" Zakharova added.
Russian assets will remain frozen until the European Union decides otherwise, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"We have already done a very important step. Last week we agreed on the sustained immobilization of Russian assets and this is a decisive step that sends a very strong political message. Its means that the Russian assets will remain immobilized until we decide otherwise," von der Leyen said, speaking to the members of the European Parliament.
The EU should decide by the end of the year on a financing option for Kiev, whether it will be through a joint loan or using Russian assets, the European Commission head added.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($350 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository. The EU Commission has been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts.
The Kremlin has said that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would be a theft and a violation of international law.