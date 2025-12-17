https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/hungary-slovakia-weigh-fallout-from-eus-destructive-seizure-of-russian-assets---russian-mfa-1123311041.html

Hungary, Slovakia Weigh Fallout From EU's Destructive Seizure of Russian Assets - Russian MFA

Hungary, Slovakia Weigh Fallout From EU's Destructive Seizure of Russian Assets - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico are weighing the fallout from Europe's reckless moves to seize Russian frozen assets, unlike other Western leaders, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2025-12-17T09:15+0000

2025-12-17T09:15+0000

2025-12-17T10:09+0000

economy

russia

europe

viktor orban

robert fico

maria zakharova

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/01/1122893938_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_38ad8f0efdfa395682e6acfc97c33f56.jpg

"At a time when Orban, Fico, and leaders like them are raising the alarm and trying to wake up Western Europe's public, foretelling their future like Cassandra, if they do this collective theft in front of the whole world, then figures like [Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw] Sikorski are doing everything not to wake them up from slumber, but, on the contrary, to lull Western Europeans, especially Poles, into staying asleep. They are saying, 'Don't wake up, don't think critically, nothing bad will happen, things will only get better'," Zakharova told the Sputnik radio. The current situation stems from a cadre of appointees now holding key European posts, placed there to ensure European powers no longer pose competitive threats to NATO allies such as the United States and the United Kingdom, she said. Russian assets will remain frozen until the European Union decides otherwise, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.The EU should decide by the end of the year on a financing option for Kiev, whether it will be through a joint loan or using Russian assets, the European Commission head added.Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($350 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository. The EU Commission has been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts. The Kremlin has said that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would be a theft and a violation of international law.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/wests-anti-russian-rhetoric-aimed-at-justifying-seizure-of-russian-assets---rdif-head-1123305707.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

frozen russian assets, europe stealing russian assets, hungary and slovakia on russian assets situation