International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/killnets-matrix-map-coup-hackers-blast-ukrainian-military-secrets-wide-open-1123310911.html
KillNet’s Matrix Map Coup: Hackers Blast Ukrainian Military Secrets Wide Open
KillNet’s Matrix Map Coup: Hackers Blast Ukrainian Military Secrets Wide Open
Sputnik International
The pro-Russia hacker group - KillNet -has obtained data detailing Ukrainian troop dispositions across the entire front line and added it to their interactive Matrix map, an anonymous KillNet hacker told Sputnik.
2025-12-17T09:04+0000
2025-12-17T10:44+0000
world
ukraine
russia
hackers
map
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100992944_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_81690c9ca272367b4cb4d925dc66695f.jpg
KillNet intends to share this information with the Russian Ministry of Defense to utilize the acquired data, the group member stated. Russian military personnel and senior commanders now have easy access to a wide range of sensitive Ukrainian military data, including production capacity, logistics and personnel of Ukrainian military plants, lists of servicemen, and the plans and documents of Ukrainian army headquarters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/us-urges-ukraine-to-accept-last-offer-of-platinum-security-guarantees---reports-1123308123.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100992944_165:0:1125:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6613f7d5ce6ab93e7b98c2830b7674ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
killnet, hackers, ukraine, map, russia, leak, breach, positions
killnet, hackers, ukraine, map, russia, leak, breach, positions

KillNet’s Matrix Map Coup: Hackers Blast Ukrainian Military Secrets Wide Open

09:04 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 17.12.2025)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Marwanid branch of the Umayyads in 692. In spite of the highly decentralized governance of their land, the Yemenis seldom rebelled against the Umayyads. / HackerHacker
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2025
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Marwanid branch of the Umayyads in 692. In spite of the highly decentralized governance of their land, the Yemenis seldom rebelled against the Umayyads. / Hacker
Subscribe
The pro-Russia hacker group - KillNet - has obtained data detailing Ukrainian troop dispositions across the entire front line and added it to their interactive Matrix map, an anonymous KillNet hacker told Sputnik.
"Following a data breach, all Ukrainian military data known to us so far has been added to our interactive map, and that includes the locations of equipment and storage depots, headquarters, unit archives, and aviation assets, as well as military dossiers on soldiers and equipment specifications," the hacker revealed.
KillNet intends to share this information with the Russian Ministry of Defense to utilize the acquired data, the group member stated.
"The map merges satellite reconnaissance and 3D terrain data with 17.8 terabytes of leaked information from Ukrainian companies and state agencies," the hacker noted.
Russian military personnel and senior commanders now have easy access to a wide range of sensitive Ukrainian military data, including production capacity, logistics and personnel of Ukrainian military plants, lists of servicemen, and the plans and documents of Ukrainian army headquarters.
President Donald Trump greets Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
World
US Urges Ukraine to Accept Last Offer of 'Platinum' Security Guarantees - Reports
Yesterday, 15:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала