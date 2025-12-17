KillNet’s Matrix Map Coup: Hackers Blast Ukrainian Military Secrets Wide Open
09:04 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 17.12.2025)
The pro-Russia hacker group - KillNet - has obtained data detailing Ukrainian troop dispositions across the entire front line and added it to their interactive Matrix map, an anonymous KillNet hacker told Sputnik.
"Following a data breach, all Ukrainian military data known to us so far has been added to our interactive map, and that includes the locations of equipment and storage depots, headquarters, unit archives, and aviation assets, as well as military dossiers on soldiers and equipment specifications," the hacker revealed.
KillNet intends to share this information with the Russian Ministry of Defense to utilize the acquired data, the group member stated.
"The map merges satellite reconnaissance and 3D terrain data with 17.8 terabytes of leaked information from Ukrainian companies and state agencies," the hacker noted.
Russian military personnel and senior commanders now have easy access to a wide range of sensitive Ukrainian military data, including production capacity, logistics and personnel of Ukrainian military plants, lists of servicemen, and the plans and documents of Ukrainian army headquarters.