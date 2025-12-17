https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/killnets-matrix-map-coup-hackers-blast-ukrainian-military-secrets-wide-open-1123310911.html

KillNet’s Matrix Map Coup: Hackers Blast Ukrainian Military Secrets Wide Open

Sputnik International

The pro-Russia hacker group - KillNet -has obtained data detailing Ukrainian troop dispositions across the entire front line and added it to their interactive Matrix map, an anonymous KillNet hacker told Sputnik.

KillNet intends to share this information with the Russian Ministry of Defense to utilize the acquired data, the group member stated. Russian military personnel and senior commanders now have easy access to a wide range of sensitive Ukrainian military data, including production capacity, logistics and personnel of Ukrainian military plants, lists of servicemen, and the plans and documents of Ukrainian army headquarters.

