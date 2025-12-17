International
Moscow Tops Global City Rankings in Culture & Tourism for 2025
Moscow Tops Global City Rankings in Culture & Tourism for 2025
The Russian capital has retained its lead in the number of tourist attractions in the 2025 Global Power City Index (GPCI), surpassing Tokyo, Paris, London, and New York. Moscow also ranks among the top three cities for cultural events, per GPCI.
The city made the top ten in the “cultural interaction” category and took first place for ease of using paid vacation. It also ranked third among cities with low living costs, behind only Cairo and Jakarta. In evaluating cities from the viewpoint of tourists, it ranked 7th.The GPCI, published annually by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation, evaluates the comprehensive power of global cities based on six criteria: economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment, and accessibility. This year’s ranking covered 48 of the world’s largest cities.
