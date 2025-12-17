https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/moscow-tops-global-city-rankings-in-culture--tourism-for-2025-1123310603.html

Moscow Tops Global City Rankings in Culture & Tourism for 2025

Moscow Tops Global City Rankings in Culture & Tourism for 2025

Sputnik International

The Russian capital has retained its lead in the number of tourist attractions in the 2025 Global Power City Index (GPCI), surpassing Tokyo, Paris, London, and New York. Moscow also ranks among the top three cities for cultural events, per GPCI.

2025-12-17T07:07+0000

2025-12-17T07:07+0000

2025-12-17T07:07+0000

beyond politics

moscow

tokyo

paris

tourism

culture

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461261_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3d53e0f889aa37472cd48f9ebc1724e.jpg

The city made the top ten in the “cultural interaction” category and took first place for ease of using paid vacation. It also ranked third among cities with low living costs, behind only Cairo and Jakarta. In evaluating cities from the viewpoint of tourists, it ranked 7th.The GPCI, published annually by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation, evaluates the comprehensive power of global cities based on six criteria: economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment, and accessibility. This year’s ranking covered 48 of the world’s largest cities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/putin-moscow-ranks-second-among-worlds-largest-city-economies-1122777507.html

moscow

tokyo

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global power city index (gpci), moscow tourism, moscow top city