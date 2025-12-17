https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/russia-ready-to-help-iran-find-solutions-to-nuclear-program-crisis---lavrov-1123313274.html

Russia Ready to Help Iran Find Solutions to Nuclear Program Crisis - Lavrov

Russia is ready to assist Iran in the search of a suitable settlement of the crisis connected with its nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Russia reaffirms its readiness to help our Iranian friends to find acceptable solutions to resolve the crisis with the [Iranian] nuclear program that was created by the West," Lavrov said after the talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.Russia is urging the United States during contacts with it to pursue mutually acceptable solutions to the situation around Iran but is not pushing its mediation services, Sergey Lavrov said.The mediation services that Russia can offer are well known, the Russian top diplomat said."We are not pushing these mediation services, but if the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the primary party involved, decides such services could be demanded, and if the other counterparts of Tehran have no objections, we are of course ready to step in," Lavrov said.Russia is informed about Iran's position on the cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Sergey Lavrov said, adding that Moscow shares Tehran's stance."We discussed this issue today. My colleague briefed us on the Islamic Republic's position on contacts with the IAEA. We fully share this position. This is particularly true because any steps in this direction must be based on the will, goodwill, and principled assessments that Iran's friends have made following what happened with the Israeli and American strikes on facilities that were, and still are, formally under IAEA control," Lavrov said.Russia, Iran advocate the formation of an international group to counter sanctions, Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.He added that Russia confirms its readiness to assist its Iranian friends in finding acceptable solutions "to resolve the nuclear crisis that was created by the hands of the West."France, Germany and the United Kingdom have lost their role as negotiating parties to continue cooperation on nuclear issues of Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

