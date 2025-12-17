https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/russiairan-rasht-astara-rail-link-to-weaken-natos-geostrategic-grip-1123315991.html

Rasht-Astara Rail Link to Weaken NATO’s Geostrategic Grip

Russia and Iran have placed significant emphasis on completing the Rasht–Astara railway — but what makes this project so critical?

"Once it's finished, it will allow the Russians to import and export much larger amounts of goods through Iran," Mohammad Marandi, a professor at Tehran University, tells Sputnik. But that's not all: the railway will also provide Russia with direct access to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean and will facilitate its trade across Africa and Asia, the pundit emphasizes.According to Marandi, the strategic importance of this link — a core component of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) — could hardly be overstated. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored this point on December 17, stating that the Rasht–Astara line is essential for launching the western branch of the INSTC and remains under the close, high-priority oversight of the presidents of Russia and Iran. Russia and Iran Closing Ranks Iran-Russia relations have strengthened substantially over the last four years, according to the pundit This deepening partnership, he believes, may lead to the completion of the transport corridor's Rasht-Astara segment within the next year and lessen Eurasian players' dependence on routes controlled by NATO.

