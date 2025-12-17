https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/russian-forces-liberate-gerasimovka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--1123311697.html

Russian Forces Liberate Gerasimovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian Forces Liberate Gerasimovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Sputnik International

Russia's Vostok battlegroup took control of the settlement of Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2025-12-17T09:45+0000

2025-12-17T09:45+0000

2025-12-17T10:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115404708_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_ac963ec841a276a3601a27ab186d593c.jpg

"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/killnets-matrix-map-coup-hackers-blast-ukrainian-military-secrets-wide-open-1123310911.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, dnepropetrovsk