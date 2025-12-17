Russian Forces Liberate Gerasimovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
09:45 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 17.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the settlement of Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 470 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours
Ukraine has also lost up to 235 soldiers in battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 200 soldiers in battles with the Yug battlegroup, and up to 230 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup in the past day
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit the assembly center for unmanned boats of the Ukrainian special services, transport infrastructure facilities involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine