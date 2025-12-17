https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/sanctions-misfire-germanys-exports-to-russia-collapse-1123310457.html

Sanctions Misfire: Germany’s Exports to Russia Collapse

The West’s short-sighted sanctions campaign has led Germany to lose over 70% of its exports to the Russian market, analysis of Eurostat data shows.

Before anti-Russian sanctions were imposed — in January-September 2021 — German companies exported goods and services worth roughly $22.9 billion to Russia. Over the same period this year, that figure fell to $6.1 billion. Thus, Germany has lost 73.5% of its exports to Russia.In 2021, Germany earned an average of $2.7 billion per month from exports to Russia. This year, the monthly average has dropped to $683 million.Russia’s economy faced unprecedented Western sanctions in 2022. Since then, the European Union has adopted 19 sanctions packages, yet the restrictions and hostile self-imposed energy constraint aimed at punishing Russia backfired spectacularly.Russia itself is growing more resilient, decoupling from the West, and abandoning the dollar.

