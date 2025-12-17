https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/sanctions-misfire-germanys-exports-to-russia-collapse-1123310457.html
Sanctions Misfire: Germany’s Exports to Russia Collapse
Sanctions Misfire: Germany’s Exports to Russia Collapse
Sputnik International
The West’s short-sighted sanctions campaign has led Germany to lose over 70% of its exports to the Russian market, analysis of Eurostat data shows.
2025-12-17T06:18+0000
2025-12-17T06:18+0000
2025-12-17T06:18+0000
world
russia
germany
business
european union (eu)
eurostat
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0e/1123293608_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ee0f857a70d62c196eee3ba62d274cbb.jpg
Before anti-Russian sanctions were imposed — in January-September 2021 — German companies exported goods and services worth roughly $22.9 billion to Russia. Over the same period this year, that figure fell to $6.1 billion. Thus, Germany has lost 73.5% of its exports to Russia.In 2021, Germany earned an average of $2.7 billion per month from exports to Russia. This year, the monthly average has dropped to $683 million.Russia’s economy faced unprecedented Western sanctions in 2022. Since then, the European Union has adopted 19 sanctions packages, yet the restrictions and hostile self-imposed energy constraint aimed at punishing Russia backfired spectacularly.Russia itself is growing more resilient, decoupling from the West, and abandoning the dollar.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/while-german-economy-struggles-berlin-plans-billions-more-for-ukraine-1122774774.html
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0e/1123293608_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd7d41e5940b816cea3490e1924872e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
german economy, russia germany ties, eurostat data, europe russia, anti-russian sanctions effect on europe
german economy, russia germany ties, eurostat data, europe russia, anti-russian sanctions effect on europe
Sanctions Misfire: Germany’s Exports to Russia Collapse
The West’s short-sighted sanctions campaign has led Germany to lose over 70% of its exports to the Russian market, analysis of Eurostat data shows.
Before anti-Russian sanctions were imposed — in January-September 2021 — German companies exported goods and services worth roughly $22.9 billion to Russia. Over the same period this year, that figure fell to $6.1 billion. Thus, Germany has lost 73.5% of its exports to Russia.
In 2021, Germany earned an average of $2.7 billion per month from exports to Russia. This year, the monthly average has dropped to $683 million.
Russia’s economy faced unprecedented Western sanctions in 2022. Since then, the European Union has adopted 19 sanctions packages, yet the restrictions and hostile self-imposed energy constraint aimed at punishing Russia backfired spectacularly.
Russia itself is growing more resilient, decoupling from the West, and abandoning the dollar.