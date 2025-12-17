International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/sanctions-misfire-germanys-exports-to-russia-collapse-1123310457.html
Sanctions Misfire: Germany’s Exports to Russia Collapse
Sanctions Misfire: Germany’s Exports to Russia Collapse
Sputnik International
The West’s short-sighted sanctions campaign has led Germany to lose over 70% of its exports to the Russian market, analysis of Eurostat data shows.
2025-12-17T06:18+0000
2025-12-17T06:18+0000
world
russia
germany
business
european union (eu)
eurostat
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0e/1123293608_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ee0f857a70d62c196eee3ba62d274cbb.jpg
Before anti-Russian sanctions were imposed — in January-September 2021 — German companies exported goods and services worth roughly $22.9 billion to Russia. Over the same period this year, that figure fell to $6.1 billion. Thus, Germany has lost 73.5% of its exports to Russia.In 2021, Germany earned an average of $2.7 billion per month from exports to Russia. This year, the monthly average has dropped to $683 million.Russia’s economy faced unprecedented Western sanctions in 2022. Since then, the European Union has adopted 19 sanctions packages, yet the restrictions and hostile self-imposed energy constraint aimed at punishing Russia backfired spectacularly.Russia itself is growing more resilient, decoupling from the West, and abandoning the dollar.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/while-german-economy-struggles-berlin-plans-billions-more-for-ukraine-1122774774.html
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0e/1123293608_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd7d41e5940b816cea3490e1924872e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
german economy, russia germany ties, eurostat data, europe russia, anti-russian sanctions effect on europe
german economy, russia germany ties, eurostat data, europe russia, anti-russian sanctions effect on europe

Sanctions Misfire: Germany’s Exports to Russia Collapse

06:18 GMT 17.12.2025
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderEmployees of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen assemble an ID.3 electric car at the transparent factory in Dresden, Germany, Wednesday.
Employees of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen assemble an ID.3 electric car at the transparent factory in Dresden, Germany, Wednesday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2025
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
The West’s short-sighted sanctions campaign has led Germany to lose over 70% of its exports to the Russian market, analysis of Eurostat data shows.
Before anti-Russian sanctions were imposed — in January-September 2021 — German companies exported goods and services worth roughly $22.9 billion to Russia. Over the same period this year, that figure fell to $6.1 billion. Thus, Germany has lost 73.5% of its exports to Russia.
In 2021, Germany earned an average of $2.7 billion per month from exports to Russia. This year, the monthly average has dropped to $683 million.
Russia’s economy faced unprecedented Western sanctions in 2022. Since then, the European Union has adopted 19 sanctions packages, yet the restrictions and hostile self-imposed energy constraint aimed at punishing Russia backfired spectacularly.
Russia itself is growing more resilient, decoupling from the West, and abandoning the dollar.
A view shows an empty square in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2025
World
While German Economy Struggles, Berlin Plans Billions More for Ukraine
12 September, 18:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала