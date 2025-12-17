International
Trump Designates Venezuelan Gov’t as Foreign Terrorist Organization
Trump Designates Venezuelan Gov’t as Foreign Terrorist Organization
US President Donald Trump said he designated the incumbent Venezuelan government as a foreign terrorist organization and ordered a "complete" blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela.
"Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us … For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday. The US president also announced a "total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers" traveling to and from Venezuela.
Trump Designates Venezuelan Gov’t as Foreign Terrorist Organization

04:46 GMT 17.12.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinPresident Donald Trump displays a signed executive order during an event on foster care in the East Room of the at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Washington
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he designated the incumbent Venezuelan government as a foreign terrorist organization and ordered a "complete" blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela.
"Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us … For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday.
The US president also announced a "total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers" traveling to and from Venezuela.
