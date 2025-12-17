International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/trump-says-witkoff-had-best-qualities-to-be-mediator-despite-knowing-nothing-about-russia-1123311559.html
Trump Praises ‘Great Dealmaker’ Witkoff as Mediator Despite Lack of Expertise on Russia
Trump Praises ‘Great Dealmaker’ Witkoff as Mediator Despite Lack of Expertise on Russia
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, previously knew nothing about Russia, but had the best qualities to be a negotiator to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
2025-12-17T09:26+0000
2025-12-17T10:37+0000
world
donald trump
steve witkoff
russia
ukraine
jared kushner
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122531434_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8f65ef04fd46d4f59fc869a6b74dd79a.jpg
"Steve's a great dealmaker. But I noticed one thing about him. He had the greatest personality. He was a real estate guy in New York. He knew less about rivers and metes and bounds and Russia and the various places he's working on. He knew nothing about it … I have other guys, they're great deal makers, but you have to go into World War Three before the deal," Trump said at Hanukkah event on Tuesday. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. The visit to Russia by the American envoys was regarding the discussion about the US peace plan for Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the meeting helped Moscow and Washington "make a step toward better understanding one another's positions."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/witkoff-a-lot-of-progress-made-in-berlin-talks-with-zelensky-1123294623.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/01/1122531434_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f75a04a37b2548815e942ca102ff20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump witkoff, witkoff negotiations to resolve ukraine crisis, us peace plan on ukraine
trump witkoff, witkoff negotiations to resolve ukraine crisis, us peace plan on ukraine

Trump Praises ‘Great Dealmaker’ Witkoff as Mediator Despite Lack of Expertise on Russia

09:26 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 17.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump, right, listens as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim US Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
President Donald Trump, right, listens as White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim US Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, previously knew nothing about Russia, but had the best qualities to be a negotiator to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
"Steve's a great dealmaker. But I noticed one thing about him. He had the greatest personality. He was a real estate guy in New York. He knew less about rivers and metes and bounds and Russia and the various places he's working on. He knew nothing about it … I have other guys, they're great deal makers, but you have to go into World War Three before the deal," Trump said at Hanukkah event on Tuesday.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. The visit to Russia by the American envoys was regarding the discussion about the US peace plan for Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the meeting helped Moscow and Washington "make a step toward better understanding one another's positions."
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Witkoff: 'A Lot of Progress' Made in Berlin Talks with Zelensky
15 December, 03:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала