https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/ukraine-could-cease-to-exist-if-conflict-continues---lukashenko-1123310022.html
Ukraine Could Cease to Exist if Conflict Continues - Lukashenko
Ukraine Could Cease to Exist if Conflict Continues - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
Ukraine could cease to exist if the conflict continues and a more dangerous global conflict could erupt if peace is not achieved, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned.
2025-12-17T04:59+0000
2025-12-17T04:59+0000
2025-12-17T04:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
alexander lukashenko
ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ww3
wwiii
proxy war
nato military presence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/11/1123310238_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_000ff7f53f1da1fbbaa91ecb568a808d.jpg
"If the escalation continues, the consequences could be very grave for Europe and the entire world," Lukashenko said in an interview with Newsmax TV. The Belarusian leader said that Volodymyr Zelensky is currently not ready to conclude a peace deal, but emphasized that Zelensky must understand that this could end with Ukraine no longer existing. The Belarusian president warned that the continuation of the Ukraine conflict could lead to dire global consequences. Lukashenko called for more intense efforts to pressure Zelensky in order to achieve peace and stop the bloodshed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/11/1123310238_165:0:1605:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e8684caeb87b3879dfa3939df6e3496c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
world war 3, ww3, lukashenko warns zelensky, lukashenko warns zelenskyy, zelenskyy's regime, corrupt regime, zelenskyy's backers, nato's proxy war
world war 3, ww3, lukashenko warns zelensky, lukashenko warns zelenskyy, zelenskyy's regime, corrupt regime, zelenskyy's backers, nato's proxy war
Ukraine Could Cease to Exist if Conflict Continues - Lukashenko
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine could cease to exist if the conflict continues and a more dangerous global conflict could erupt if peace is not achieved, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned.
"If the escalation continues, the consequences could be very grave for Europe and the entire world," Lukashenko said in an interview with Newsmax TV.
The Belarusian leader said that Volodymyr Zelensky is currently not ready to conclude a peace deal, but emphasized that Zelensky must understand that this could end with Ukraine no longer existing.
"In my opinion,... if this war continues, Ukraine could cease to exist, it may not even be on the map," Lukashenko said.
The Belarusian president warned that the continuation of the Ukraine conflict could lead to dire global consequences.
"Let me repeat once again, the continuation of this war can lead to a global war, a global conflict, and we must prevent this, because in this war, all kinds of weapons will be used," Lukashenko stressed.
Lukashenko called for more intense efforts to pressure Zelensky in order to achieve peace and stop the bloodshed.