https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/ukraine-could-cease-to-exist-if-conflict-continues---lukashenko-1123310022.html

Ukraine Could Cease to Exist if Conflict Continues - Lukashenko

Ukraine Could Cease to Exist if Conflict Continues - Lukashenko

Sputnik International

Ukraine could cease to exist if the conflict continues and a more dangerous global conflict could erupt if peace is not achieved, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned.

2025-12-17T04:59+0000

2025-12-17T04:59+0000

2025-12-17T04:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

alexander lukashenko

ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

ww3

wwiii

proxy war

nato military presence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/11/1123310238_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_000ff7f53f1da1fbbaa91ecb568a808d.jpg

"If the escalation continues, the consequences could be very grave for Europe and the entire world," Lukashenko said in an interview with Newsmax TV. The Belarusian leader said that Volodymyr Zelensky is currently not ready to conclude a peace deal, but emphasized that Zelensky must understand that this could end with Ukraine no longer existing. The Belarusian president warned that the continuation of the Ukraine conflict could lead to dire global consequences. Lukashenko called for more intense efforts to pressure Zelensky in order to achieve peace and stop the bloodshed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world war 3, ww3, lukashenko warns zelensky, lukashenko warns zelenskyy, zelenskyy's regime, corrupt regime, zelenskyy's backers, nato's proxy war