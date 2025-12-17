https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/us-actions-in-caribbean-rejected-by-most-countries-worldwide---lavrov-1123314178.html
Rejected by Global Majority: Lavrov Calls Out US Actions in Caribbean
2025-12-17
The US actions in the Caribbean are rejected by most countries around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2025-12-17T12:57+0000
2025-12-17T12:57+0000
2025-12-17T14:05+0000
world
sergey lavrov
venezuela
russia
caribbean
"As for US behavior, including its actions in the Caribbean, these moves are definitely met with disapproval by nearly all countries, except for the Europeans, who stay quiet and silent about any criticism of Washington," Lavrov told a briefing. The US plans for a ground operation in Venezuela undermine hopes of reaching an agreement under the current global balance of power, Russia's top diplomat said.
2025
12:57 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 14:05 GMT 17.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US actions in the Caribbean are rejected by most countries around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"As for US behavior, including its actions in the Caribbean, these moves are definitely met with disapproval by nearly all countries, except for the Europeans, who stay quiet and silent about any criticism of Washington," Lavrov told a briefing.
The US plans for a ground operation in Venezuela undermine hopes of reaching an agreement under the current global balance of power, Russia's top diplomat said.