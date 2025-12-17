https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/us-actions-in-caribbean-rejected-by-most-countries-worldwide---lavrov-1123314178.html

Rejected by Global Majority: Lavrov Calls Out US Actions in Caribbean

Rejected by Global Majority: Lavrov Calls Out US Actions in Caribbean

Sputnik International

The US actions in the Caribbean are rejected by most countries around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2025-12-17T12:57+0000

2025-12-17T12:57+0000

2025-12-17T14:05+0000

world

sergey lavrov

venezuela

russia

caribbean

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/10/1123122945_0:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a072594266aecc21d8c5b3928fb60a1.jpg

"As for US behavior, including its actions in the Caribbean, these moves are definitely met with disapproval by nearly all countries, except for the Europeans, who stay quiet and silent about any criticism of Washington," Lavrov told a briefing. The US plans for a ground operation in Venezuela undermine hopes of reaching an agreement under the current global balance of power, Russia's top diplomat said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251023/russia-condemns-us-military-actions-in-the-caribbean-reaffirms-support-for-venezuela-1123003492.html

venezuela

russia

caribbean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia venezuela, us buildup in caribbean, us venezuela tensions