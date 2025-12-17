International
Rejected by Global Majority: Lavrov Calls Out US Actions in Caribbean
Rejected by Global Majority: Lavrov Calls Out US Actions in Caribbean
The US actions in the Caribbean are rejected by most countries around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"As for US behavior, including its actions in the Caribbean, these moves are definitely met with disapproval by nearly all countries, except for the Europeans, who stay quiet and silent about any criticism of Washington," Lavrov told a briefing. The US plans for a ground operation in Venezuela undermine hopes of reaching an agreement under the current global balance of power, Russia's top diplomat said.
Rejected by Global Majority: Lavrov Calls Out US Actions in Caribbean

12:57 GMT 17.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US actions in the Caribbean are rejected by most countries around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"As for US behavior, including its actions in the Caribbean, these moves are definitely met with disapproval by nearly all countries, except for the Europeans, who stay quiet and silent about any criticism of Washington," Lavrov told a briefing.
The US plans for a ground operation in Venezuela undermine hopes of reaching an agreement under the current global balance of power, Russia's top diplomat said.
