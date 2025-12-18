https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/any-actions-to-expropriate-russian-assets-in-west-to-receive-response-kremlin-1123323387.html

Any Actions to Expropriate Russian Assets in West to Receive Response - Kremlin

Any actions to expropriate Russian assets in the West will receive a response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly stated that any actions related to the expropriation of our assets will be met with a response," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked whether Russia is considering the possibility of retaliatory expropriation or freezing of Western assets in Russia. Russia will use all legal mechanisms to hold accountable those responsible for possible expropriation of Russian assets, Peskov said, adding that those who made decisions and those who carried them out will bear responsibility for this.He also noted that Moscow has not yet received any documents on the results of US work with Europe and Ukraine.

