https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/any-actions-to-expropriate-russian-assets-in-west-to-receive-response-kremlin-1123323387.html
Any Actions to Expropriate Russian Assets in West to Receive Response - Kremlin
Any Actions to Expropriate Russian Assets in West to Receive Response - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Any actions to expropriate Russian assets in the West will receive a response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2025-12-18T18:52+0000
2025-12-18T18:52+0000
2025-12-18T18:52+0000
world
russia
europe
dmitry peskov
frozen assets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/16/1115745635_0:35:3520:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_a05e23c7c78b65a68943521e71e04b25.jpg
"We have repeatedly stated that any actions related to the expropriation of our assets will be met with a response," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked whether Russia is considering the possibility of retaliatory expropriation or freezing of Western assets in Russia. Russia will use all legal mechanisms to hold accountable those responsible for possible expropriation of Russian assets, Peskov said, adding that those who made decisions and those who carried them out will bear responsibility for this.He also noted that Moscow has not yet received any documents on the results of US work with Europe and Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/orban-says-he-considers-idea-of-confiscating-russian-assets-dead-1123318660.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/16/1115745635_395:0:3126:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_829afb693d3bae8017cca5413254e0b3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian assets in europe, frozen russian assets
russian assets in europe, frozen russian assets
Any Actions to Expropriate Russian Assets in West to Receive Response - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Any actions to expropriate Russian assets in the West will receive a response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We have repeatedly stated that any actions related to the expropriation of our assets will be met with a response," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked whether Russia is considering the possibility of retaliatory expropriation or freezing of Western assets in Russia.
Russia will use all legal mechanisms to hold accountable those responsible for possible expropriation of Russian assets, Peskov said, adding that those who made decisions and those who carried them out will bear responsibility for this.
He also noted that Moscow has not yet received any documents on the results of US work with Europe and Ukraine.