Orban Says He Considers Idea of Confiscating Russian Assets 'Dead'

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that he considers the idea of ​​confiscating Russian assets "dead" because there is enough EU countries to block it if it was voted on.

"In my opinion, the case of frozen Russian assets is dead. I saw last night that there are enough countries opposing this idea that there was a blocking minority when voting by a qualified majority," Orban told reporters in Brussels. Even if talks ever resume, "there is no chance there will be more" supporters of compensation, the prime minister added.Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that he was going to "mobilize" a minority opposed to the confiscation of Russian assets at the EU summit.The European Commissions' proposal on the blocked assets of Russia can lead to disruptions in financial markets and capital flight, the prime minister added.The use of Russian assets may violate international law, this has never been done, even during World War II, he said.

