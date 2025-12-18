https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/orban-says-he-considers-idea-of-confiscating-russian-assets-dead-1123318660.html
Orban Says He Considers Idea of Confiscating Russian Assets 'Dead'
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that he considers the idea of confiscating Russian assets "dead" because there is enough EU countries to block it if it was voted on.
"In my opinion, the case of frozen Russian assets is dead. I saw last night that there are enough countries opposing this idea that there was a blocking minority when voting by a qualified majority," Orban told reporters in Brussels. Even if talks ever resume, "there is no chance there will be more" supporters of compensation, the prime minister added.Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that he was going to "mobilize" a minority opposed to the confiscation of Russian assets at the EU summit.The European Commissions' proposal on the blocked assets of Russia can lead to disruptions in financial markets and capital flight, the prime minister added.The use of Russian assets may violate international law, this has never been done, even during World War II, he said.
"In my opinion, the case of frozen Russian assets is dead. I saw last night that there are enough countries opposing this idea that there was a blocking minority when voting by a qualified majority," Orban told reporters in Brussels.
Even if talks ever resume, "there is no chance there will be more" supporters of compensation, the prime minister added.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that he was going to "mobilize" a minority opposed to the confiscation of Russian assets at the EU summit.
"In the end, we must mobilize or try to mobilize the minority that supports blocking this decision, because otherwise it will be sad," de Wever told members of the Belgian parliament.
The European Commissions' proposal on the blocked assets of Russia can lead to disruptions in financial markets and capital flight, the prime minister added.
The use of Russian assets may violate international law, this has never been done, even during World War II, he said.
"This is a potential violation of international law. We have never done this before. Even during the Second World War, this never happened," de Wever told lawmakers, commenting on the possible use of frozen Russian assets.