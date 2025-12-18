https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/bank-of-russia-says-plans-to-recover-losses-from-eu-banks-in-russian-arbitration-court-1123320581.html
Bank of Russia Says Plans to Recover Losses From EU Banks in Russian Arbitration Court
The Russian Central Bank said on Thursday that it still plans to recover losses from European banks in the Russian arbitration court due to the blocking of its assets.
The European Commission is seeking to get EU countries to use the Russian Central Bank's assets to finance Ukraine's war effort. On November 8, Belgian news agency Belga reported that around 140 billion euros in Russian money could be used as a so-called reparations loan, which Ukraine would only repay if it receives "compensation for material damage" from Russia. Belgium opposes the plan over fears of legal consequences.Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($350 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Central Bank said on Thursday that it still plans to recover losses from European banks in the Russian arbitration court due to the blocking of its assets.
"In connection with the ongoing attempts by the authorities of the European Union to illegally seize/use, without the consent of the Bank of Russia, its assets located in EU financial institutions, including through the establishment of indefinite immobilization of its assets, the Bank of Russia, in accordance with its previously stated position on ensuring the protection of its interests, announces that it will recover from European banks in losses caused by the unlawful blocking and use of its assets in the Russian Arbitration Court, in the amount of illegally held assets and lost profits," the regulator said in a statement.
The European Commission is seeking to get EU countries to use the Russian Central Bank's assets
to finance Ukraine's war effort. On November 8, Belgian news agency Belga reported that around 140 billion euros in Russian money could be used as a so-called reparations loan, which Ukraine would only repay if it receives "compensation for material damage" from Russia. Belgium opposes the plan over fears of legal consequences.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($350 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository.