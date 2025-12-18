https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/epsteins-accomplice-files-petition-in-us-court-to-overturn-her-conviction-1123319361.html

Epstein's Accomplice Files Petition in US Court to Overturn Her Conviction

Epstein's Accomplice Files Petition in US Court to Overturn Her Conviction

Sputnik International

Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a petition in a US District Court to overturn or reconsider her conviction, according to a court document seen by Sputnik.

2025-12-18T09:25+0000

2025-12-18T09:25+0000

2025-12-18T09:25+0000

americas

us

jeffrey epstein

ghislaine maxwell

donald trump

supreme court

us justice department

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096768534_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_48f90b4e0c9f77e596aa2333acf782af.jpg

"Petitioner Ghislaine Maxwell, proceeding pro se, respectfully moves this Court pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 2255 to vacate, set aside, or correct her conviction and sentence. Since the conclusion of her trial, substantial new evidence has emerged from related civil actions, Government disclosures, investigative reports, and documents demonstrating constitutional violations that undermined the fairness of her proceedings," the document read on Wednesday. Maxwell, currently serving her 20-year prison term for her role in conspiring with Epstein to sexually exploit underage girls, is actively seeking to persuade the US Justice Department to accept her 2008 plea deal and secure her release from prison. On November 10, Western media reported that Maxwell was preparing to submit an application asking the Trump administration to commute her sentence after the Supreme Court refused to grant her appeal in October, making Trump the only one who could significantly reduce her lengthy stay in prison.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/trump-signs-bill-to-release-epstein-files-1123142512.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us epstein case, ghislaine maxwell epstein ties, jeffrey epstein, epstein files