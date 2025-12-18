https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/eu-is-part-of-problem-for-reaching-peace-agreement-on-ukraine---eu-lawmaker-1123319207.html

EU Is Part of Problem for Reaching Peace Agreement on Ukraine - EU Lawmaker

The European Union is part of the problem for reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine, member of the European Parliament from Belgium Rudi Kennes told Sputnik.

Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc opposes any changes to Ukraine's borders and does not support limitations that could weaken the Ukrainian armed forces. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the EU's position rules out peace in Ukraine, adding that Moscow does not see a place for Europe at the negotiating table. The lack of the EU's dialogue with Moscow is part of its unwillingness to participate in peace initiatives, the lawmaker said, adding that all this is aimed solely at continuing the war with all its consequences."

