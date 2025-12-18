https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/eu-is-part-of-problem-for-reaching-peace-agreement-on-ukraine---eu-lawmaker-1123319207.html
EU Is Part of Problem for Reaching Peace Agreement on Ukraine - EU Lawmaker
EU Is Part of Problem for Reaching Peace Agreement on Ukraine - EU Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The European Union is part of the problem for reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine, member of the European Parliament from Belgium Rudi Kennes told Sputnik.
2025-12-18T09:17+0000
2025-12-18T09:17+0000
2025-12-18T09:17+0000
world
europe
russia
ukraine
ursula von der leyen
alexander grushko
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122635143_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_941bd0050af3fcf161fbed5bc9187cf1.jpg
Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc opposes any changes to Ukraine's borders and does not support limitations that could weaken the Ukrainian armed forces. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the EU's position rules out peace in Ukraine, adding that Moscow does not see a place for Europe at the negotiating table. The lack of the EU's dialogue with Moscow is part of its unwillingness to participate in peace initiatives, the lawmaker said, adding that all this is aimed solely at continuing the war with all its consequences."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/europes-war-hawks-panic-as-trump-threatens-to-pin-ukraine-stalemate-on-them--report-1123266855.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122635143_180:0:2909:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_578bacb04e573f2f60fe10f711998d2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu ukraine stance, eu settlement in ukraine, us russia talks on ukraine settlement
eu ukraine stance, eu settlement in ukraine, us russia talks on ukraine settlement
EU Is Part of Problem for Reaching Peace Agreement on Ukraine - EU Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is part of the problem for reaching a peace agreement on Ukraine, member of the European Parliament from Belgium Rudi Kennes told Sputnik.
Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc opposes any changes to Ukraine's borders and does not support limitations that could weaken the Ukrainian armed forces. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the EU's position rules out peace in Ukraine, adding that Moscow does not see a place for Europe at the negotiating table.
"It is very strange that the EU repeatedly wants a seat at the negotiating table while at the same time refusing any possibility of communication with Russia. Every initiative or proposal, whether it comes from Russia or the US, is declined and no alternative is offered. At the moment, I see the EU as part of the problem rather than the solution to reach a peace agreement," Kennes said.
The lack of the EU's dialogue with Moscow is part of its unwillingness to participate in peace initiatives, the lawmaker said, adding that all this is aimed solely at continuing the war with all its consequences."