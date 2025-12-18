https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/issue-of-elections-in-ukraine-raises-question-of-how-west-will-orchestrate-them---lavrov-1123320724.html
US President Donald Trump's statements about the need to hold elections in Ukraine raise the question of how the West will "orchestrate" them if they do take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
The West is actively interfering in elections in other countries, Lavrov also said, adding that the West's "electoral neocolonialism" poses a threat to the countries of the world majority.

Donald Trump has previously called for Ukraine to hold elections.

Zelensky later said he's ready to hold elections – but demands that the US and NATO guarantee security. Russia sees no point in freezing the conflict until its demand for a full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and other new Russian territories is met.

US Abandons Europe's 'Democratic' Model

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the fact that the United States no longer wants such a "democracy" as it is understood in Europe a serious indicator.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's statements about the need to hold elections in Ukraine raise the question of how the West will "orchestrate" them if they do take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Just recently, US President Donald Trump, commenting on the Ukrainian situation, advised [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy not to 'trample' democracy and to hold elections anyway. How this can be organized, and how the West, if it happens, will orchestrate these elections, is another matter," Lavrov said at a meeting of the United Russia Party.
The West is actively interfering in elections in other countries, Lavrov also said, adding that the West's "electoral neocolonialism" poses a threat to the countries of the world majority.
Donald Trump has previously called for Ukraine to hold elections.
Zelensky later said he's ready to hold elections – but demands that the US and NATO guarantee security
.
Russia sees no point in freezing the conflict until its demand for a full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and other new Russian territories is met.
US Abandons Europe’s 'Democratic' Model
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the fact that the United States no longer wants such a "democracy" as it is understood in Europe a serious indicator.
"The fact that the United States no longer wants democracy as it is understood in Europe is a serious indicator," Lavrov said at the meeting of the United Russia Party.