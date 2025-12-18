https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/issue-of-elections-in-ukraine-raises-question-of-how-west-will-orchestrate-them---lavrov-1123320724.html

Issue of Elections in Ukraine Raises Question of How West Will 'Orchestrate' Them - Lavrov

US President Donald Trump's statements about the need to hold elections in Ukraine raise the question of how the West will "orchestrate" them if they do take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The West is actively interfering in elections in other countries, Lavrov also said, adding that the West's "electoral neocolonialism" poses a threat to the countries of the world majority.Donald Trump has previously called for Ukraine to hold elections.Zelensky later said he's ready to hold elections – but demands that the US and NATO guarantee security. Russia sees no point in freezing the conflict until its demand for a full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and other new Russian territories is met.US Abandons Europe’s 'Democratic' ModelRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the fact that the United States no longer wants such a "democracy" as it is understood in Europe a serious indicator.

