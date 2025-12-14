https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/zelensky-in-hot-water-as-he-tries-to-avoid-holding-ukraine-elections---analyst-1123292213.html

Zelensky in Hot Water as He Tries to Avoid Holding Ukraine Elections - Analyst

Zelensky in Hot Water as He Tries to Avoid Holding Ukraine Elections - Analyst

The head of the Ukraine regime earlier said he's ready to hold presidential elections, but only if a US-backed ceasefire is in place during the vote.

In reality, Zelensky isn't interested in holding the elections and is doing his best to ensure they don't take place in the near future, political analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik.A ceasefire during potential Ukrainian elections is out of sync with common sense and reflects Zelensky’s push to impose his own half-baked proposals, according to the analyst.He stressed that Zelensky frantically clinging to power has a destructive effect on the negotiation process led by Donald Trump.Mikhailov pointed out that Zelensky’s only realistic option is to obtain guarantees of personal safety from his handlers and then announce his resignation.Commenting on Zelensky’s proposal to hold a referendum among Ukrainians on the withdrawal of troops from Donbass and the creation of a demilitarized zone in the area, Mikhailov called the idea highly unrealistic, “mainly because it’s out of line with Russia’s demands.”

