Kremlin on Escalating Situation Around Venezuela: Russia Sees Rising Tensions in Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia sees an escalation of the situation in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the escalation around Venezuela.
"We see an escalation of tension in the region, and we consider it potentially very dangerous," Peskov told reporters.
Russia calls on all countries in the region to exercise restraint in order to avoid an unpredictable development of the situation around Venezuela, the official said.
"Venezuela is our ally, our partner. We have constant contacts, including, you know, contacts at the highest level," Peskov added.