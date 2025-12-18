https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/kremlin-on-escalating-situation-around-venezuela-russia-sees-rising-tensions-in-region-1123319889.html

Kremlin on Escalating Situation Around Venezuela: Russia Sees Rising Tensions in Region

Russia sees an escalation of the situation in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the escalation around Venezuela.

Russia calls on all countries in the region to exercise restraint in order to avoid an unpredictable development of the situation around Venezuela, the official said. "Venezuela is our ally, our partner. We have constant contacts, including, you know, contacts at the highest level," Peskov added.

