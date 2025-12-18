https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/maduro-discussed-us-threats-against-venezuela-with-un-secretary-general-1123319532.html

Maduro Discussed US Threats Against Venezuela With UN Secretary-General

Maduro Discussed US Threats Against Venezuela With UN Secretary-General

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by phone to warn of the escalation of threats against Venezuela and their dangerous consequences for regional peace, the Venezuelan government said.

"Nicolas Maduro Moros spoke by phone today with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to warn of the escalation of threats against Venezuela and their serious consequences for regional peace," the statement said. For his part, Guterres, according to the document, reaffirmed his commitment to the principles of international law and the UN Charter, expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, and stressed the need to prevent escalation. He said an armed conflict in the region is unjustifiable and could have grave consequences for the stability of Latin America and the Caribbean. Amid the escalating situation around Venezuela, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on the United Nations to take an active role and prevent possible bloodshed, reaffirming Mexico City's commitment to the principles of non-intervention and peaceful resolution of conflicts. US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he designated the incumbent Venezuelan government as a foreign terrorist organization and ordered a "complete" blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela. US journalist Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday a member of Congress told him that President Trump would declare a war against Venezuela during his evening address, but Trump did not mention tensions with Venezuela in his address.

