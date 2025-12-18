https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/us-house-rejects-bid-to-block-military-action-against-venezuela-1123317366.html

US House Rejects Bid to Block Military Action Against Venezuela

US House Rejects Bid to Block Military Action Against Venezuela

Sputnik International

The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution prohibiting the United States from engaging in military action in or against Venezuela without congressional approval.

2025-12-18T05:05+0000

2025-12-18T05:05+0000

2025-12-18T05:05+0000

americas

us

venezuela

oil supplies

donald trump

thomas massie

war

us war machine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_66f6d1b4e6eee062e5352f63cb60ba92.jpg

The measure would have required congressional authorization for US military actions against Venezuela, amid recent escalatory steps such as a “total and complete blockade” announcement by President Donald Trump.Rep. Thomas Massie, who supported the resolution, said it was intended to reaffirm Congress’s constitutional role in deciding questions of war, warning that military action should not proceed without legislative approval.With the resolution’s failure, no new restrictions were placed on the executive branch regarding potential military actions against Venezuela.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/us-wants-to-take-back-energy-rights-over-venezuelas-oil--trump-1123317212.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Anatoly Dontsov

Anatoly Dontsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anatoly Dontsov

trump expansionism, venezuelan oil, oil supply, oil export, oil import, tankers, american oil, venezuelan oil, warmongers