US House Rejects Bid to Block Military Action Against Venezuela
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution prohibiting the United States from engaging in military action in or against Venezuela without congressional approval.
The measure would have required congressional authorization for US military actions against Venezuela, amid recent escalatory steps such as a “total and complete blockade” announcement by President Donald Trump.Rep. Thomas Massie, who supported the resolution, said it was intended to reaffirm Congress’s constitutional role in deciding questions of war, warning that military action should not proceed without legislative approval.With the resolution’s failure, no new restrictions were placed on the executive branch regarding potential military actions against Venezuela.
US House Rejects Bid to Block Military Action Against Venezuela

05:05 GMT 18.12.2025
Anatoly Dontsov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives has voted down the Venezuela War Powers Resolution by 211–213, with nine lawmakers not voting.
The measure would have required congressional authorization for US military actions against Venezuela, amid recent escalatory steps such as a “total and complete blockade” announcement by President Donald Trump.
Rep. Thomas Massie, who supported the resolution, said it was intended to reaffirm Congress’s constitutional role in deciding questions of war, warning that military action should not proceed without legislative approval.
With the resolution’s failure, no new restrictions were placed on the executive branch regarding potential military actions against Venezuela.
