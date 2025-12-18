https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/putin-to-hold-2025-end-of-year-presser-combined-with-qa-session-1123298731.html

Putin to Hold 2025 End-of-Year Presser Combined With Q&A Session

On December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin will answer questions from Russian citizens and the media. As in 2023–2024, the event that combines two link-ups, the news conference and Direct Line, will be called "Year-End Q&A."

In total, the Direct Line has been held 18 times, and three times in a combined form with a press conference. It is a unique chance for Russian citizens to inquire about a wide range of topics, from personal issues to national concerns. No other world leader offers such direct, real-time interaction on this sort of scale. According to the president, the format in which questions are submitted through various channels gives a "realistic view of what people are truly concerned about." In 2024, the Year-End Q&A lasted almost 4.5 hours. During this time, the Russian leader answered more than 70 questions, making a series of statements on the socio-economic situation in Russia, the sinking of oil tankers in the Kerch Strait, the situation in Syria, the progress of the special military operation and the liberation of the Kursk region, negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky, a possible meeting with Donald Trump, family mortgage programs, and many other topics.Sputnik will be covering the event live, with follow-up analytics on a broad range of topics. Stay tuned!

