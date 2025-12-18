https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/qatar-stages-massive-military-parade-amid-tensions-following-israeli-strikes-1123321136.html
Qatar Stages Massive Military Parade Amid Tensions Following Israeli Strikes
Qatar on Thursday held its first large-scale military parade in six years to mark National Day, commemorating the state's founding, showcasing military readiness following Israel's September strikes on its capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The parade was opened with fighter jets flying over the Doha waterfront. Before stands hosting the country's leadership, senior foreign guests and Qatari residents, units from all armed forces branches marched along the Corniche, Doha's waterfront promenade — including the Emir's guard, special forces, chemical defense troops, national security personnel, anti-terrorist units, and riot control teams. Organizers said that more than 4,000 Qatari military and security personnel took part in the parade. The procession featured military hardware, Patriot air defense systems, which are credited by Qatar with a key role in thwarting Iran's attack on the US's Al Udeid air base on its soil in June, and advanced drones rolling along the embankment. The parade also featured cavalry on Arabian horses and army units on camels. Additionally, military bands from five nations, including Kazakhstan, participated in the festival. At its close, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani walked along the stands and greeted spectators. A Qatari named Said, who was in attendance, told Sputnik that the event was "a bigger spectacle than before and much longer." Though Qatar is peaceful, he said, such parades signal readiness against external aggression. On September 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes in Doha targeting Hamas senior officials. Israel notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, Israeli newspaper Hayom reported. Hamas said that six people were killed in Israeli strikes, including Humam al-Hayya, the son of the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip.
Qatar Stages Massive Military Parade Amid Tensions Following Israeli Strikes
Qatar has celebrated National Day annually on December 18 since 2017, to honor Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani's unification of tribes and founding of the state in 1878. The parade had not been held on this scale since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Cup and events in the Gaza Strip.
