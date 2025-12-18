International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/russia-advocates-for-normalizing-dialogue-between-us-venezuela---foreign-ministry-1123319689.html
Russia Advocates for Normalizing Dialogue Between US, Venezuela - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia consistently advocates for normalizing dialogue between the United States and Venezuela and steps to deescalate the situation in the Caribbean region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2025-12-18T10:00+0000
The US is continuously and deliberately escalating tensions around Venezuela, the ministry also said, adding that unilateral decisions that pose a threat to international shipping are causing concern. Moscow hopes Washington will refrain from escalating tensions around Venezuela, which could have unpredictable consequences for the Western Hemisphere, statement added.
09:43 GMT 18.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia consistently advocates for normalizing dialogue between the United States and Venezuela and steps to deescalate the situation in the Caribbean region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"We consistently advocate for normalizing dialogue between Washington and Caracas. We are convinced that steps are necessary to deescalate the situation and find constructive solutions to existing problems and disagreements, respecting international legal norms," ​​the ministry said in a statement.
The US is continuously and deliberately escalating tensions around Venezuela, the ministry also said, adding that unilateral decisions that pose a threat to international shipping are causing concern.
"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of the trials they are experiencing and our support for the [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro government's course aimed at protecting the national interests and sovereignty of the homeland," the statement read.
Moscow hopes Washington will refrain from escalating tensions around Venezuela, which could have unpredictable consequences for the Western Hemisphere, statement added.
