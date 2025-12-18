https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/russia-advocates-for-normalizing-dialogue-between-us-venezuela---foreign-ministry-1123319689.html

Russia Advocates for Normalizing Dialogue Between US, Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Russia consistently advocates for normalizing dialogue between the United States and Venezuela and steps to deescalate the situation in the Caribbean region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The US is continuously and deliberately escalating tensions around Venezuela, the ministry also said, adding that unilateral decisions that pose a threat to international shipping are causing concern. Moscow hopes Washington will refrain from escalating tensions around Venezuela, which could have unpredictable consequences for the Western Hemisphere, statement added.

