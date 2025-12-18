Russian Firepower Smashes Ukraine's Energy and Drone-Making Facilities
15:18 GMT 18.12.2025 (Updated: 15:19 GMT 18.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen from the Tsentr battlegroup's artillery brigade division fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have unleashed massive strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and drone production sites, the Defense Ministry revealed in a statement on Thursday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery struck energy infrastructure facilities belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as workshops for long-range strike drones and storage sites," the statement said.
Russian firepower also hammered temporary deployment points for Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces eliminated 42 Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours
Russian forces also continue to wipe out encircled enemy groups in the Vostochny and Zapadny microdistricts of Dimitrov
Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 545 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day
Vostok battlegroup has snuffed out as many as 245 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has lost up to 200 military personnel in battles with Russia's Zapad battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down 216 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles