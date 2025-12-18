International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Firepower Smashes Ukraine's Energy and Drone-Making Facilities
Russian Firepower Smashes Ukraine's Energy and Drone-Making Facilities
The Russian Armed Forces have carried out strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and drone production sites, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Russian firepower also hammered temporary deployment points for Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas, the ministry added.
Russian Firepower Smashes Ukraine's Energy and Drone-Making Facilities

18.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have unleashed massive strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and drone production sites, the Defense Ministry revealed in a statement on Thursday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery struck energy infrastructure facilities belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as workshops for long-range strike drones and storage sites," the statement said.

Russian firepower also hammered temporary deployment points for Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces eliminated 42 Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours
Russian forces also continue to wipe out encircled enemy groups in the Vostochny and Zapadny microdistricts of Dimitrov
Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 545 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day
Vostok battlegroup has snuffed out as many as 245 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has lost up to 200 military personnel in battles with Russia's Zapad battlegroup
Russian air defense systems shot down 216 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
