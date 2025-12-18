https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/russian-firepower-smashes-ukraines-energy-and-drone-making-facilities-1123321515.html

Russian Firepower Smashes Ukraine's Energy and Drone-Making Facilities

Russian Firepower Smashes Ukraine's Energy and Drone-Making Facilities

The Russian Armed Forces have carried out strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and drone production sites, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Russian firepower also hammered temporary deployment points for Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas, the ministry added.

