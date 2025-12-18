https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/russian-general-staff-calls-collective-west-main-source-of-military-threats-to-russia-1123321306.html

Russian General Staff Calls Collective West Main Source of Military Threats to Russia

Sputnik International

The main source of military threats to Russia is the collective West, which has not abandoned its goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg

"The primary source of the growing military threats to the security of the Russian Federation is the collective West, which has not abandoned its stated goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia during a special military operation through comprehensive support for Ukraine's military potential," Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.Furthermore, the EU is increasingly floating the notion of extending the conflict to weaken Russia and give NATO time to rebuild its military posture for a future direct clash.The crisis in Ukraine is unfolding as a proxy war between the West and Russia, a key factor in shaping the military-political situation, Gerasimov added.On Success of Russia’s TroopsRussia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of 81 settlements, including major cities of Dzerzhinsk and Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), in 2025, Gerasimov said.At the same time, Russia's Vostok battlegroup took control of approximately 2,000 square kilometers (772 square miles) and 89 settlements in the Zaporozhye direction in a year, Gerasimov also said, adding that the Russia's Dnepr group took control of 7 settlements and fully ensures the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.The Russian army is engaged in street fighting in Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People's Republic, Gerasimov said.On Foreign Financing of UkraineThe volume of foreign financing for Ukraine has exceeded $550 billion in four years, of which more than $220 billion are military expenditure, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.Ukraine received over 1,000 tanks, 200 aircraft, helicopters, and approximately 100,000 drones from foreign partners in the past 4 years, Gerasimov said, adding that over 224,000 Ukrainian military personnel completed training at European training grounds.Ukraine's losses in Russia's Kursk Region amounted to over 76,000 of its most trained military personnel, Gerasimov added.Desertion in Ukraine is becoming widespread, with up to 30,000 people deserting every month, Gerasimov said.Collapse of Arms Control is Reshaping Global SecurityAccording to Gerasimov, the total breakdown of the international arms control systems has become one of the key factors destabilizing global security:"We are taking into account the US position regarding the possible resumption of nuclear testing. We strictly adhere to our obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. However, if the US resumes testing, adequate retaliatory measures will follow. The consequences of the lack of restrictions on offensive weapons are clearly illustrated by the situation with the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles worldwide," Gerasimov said.

