International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/russias-special-envoy-expected-to-travel-to-miami-for-ukraine-negotiations--reports-1123318961.html
Russia's Special Envoy Expected to Travel to Miami for Ukraine Negotiations – Reports
Russia's Special Envoy Expected to Travel to Miami for Ukraine Negotiations – Reports
Sputnik International
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, is expected to visit Miami this weekend for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing a White House official.
2025-12-18T09:10+0000
2025-12-18T09:10+0000
world
russia
us
kirill dmitriev
steve witkoff
jared kushner
miami
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216899_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_817fe886a13499539ea44b0db3ca7d65.jpg
On Wednesday, Western media reported that US and Russian officials were expected to hold talks in Miami this weekend to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russia-wants-to-end-conflict-in-ukraine-welcomes-us-efforts---deputy-foreign-minister-1123304116.html
russia
miami
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216899_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af1b57945a938d7a633a8673e863b0cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia us negotiations, us ukraine settlement, dmitriev witkoff talks
russia us negotiations, us ukraine settlement, dmitriev witkoff talks

Russia's Special Envoy Expected to Travel to Miami for Ukraine Negotiations – Reports

09:10 GMT 18.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankU.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO - Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff wait before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO - Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff wait before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, is expected to visit Miami this weekend for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing a White House official.
On Wednesday, Western media reported that US and Russian officials were expected to hold talks in Miami this weekend to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
World
Russia Wants to End Conflict in Ukraine, Welcomes US Efforts - Deputy Foreign Minister
16 December, 08:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала