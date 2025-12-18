https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/russias-special-envoy-expected-to-travel-to-miami-for-ukraine-negotiations--reports-1123318961.html

Russia's Special Envoy Expected to Travel to Miami for Ukraine Negotiations – Reports

Russia's Special Envoy Expected to Travel to Miami for Ukraine Negotiations – Reports

Sputnik International

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, is expected to visit Miami this weekend for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing a White House official.

2025-12-18T09:10+0000

2025-12-18T09:10+0000

2025-12-18T09:10+0000

world

russia

us

kirill dmitriev

steve witkoff

jared kushner

miami

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216899_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_817fe886a13499539ea44b0db3ca7d65.jpg

On Wednesday, Western media reported that US and Russian officials were expected to hold talks in Miami this weekend to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russia-wants-to-end-conflict-in-ukraine-welcomes-us-efforts---deputy-foreign-minister-1123304116.html

russia

miami

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia us negotiations, us ukraine settlement, dmitriev witkoff talks