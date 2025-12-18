https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/russias-special-envoy-expected-to-travel-to-miami-for-ukraine-negotiations--reports-1123318961.html
Russia's Special Envoy Expected to Travel to Miami for Ukraine Negotiations – Reports
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, is expected to visit Miami this weekend for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing a White House official.
On Wednesday, Western media reported that US and Russian officials were expected to hold talks in Miami this weekend to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, is expected to visit Miami this weekend for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing a White House official.
On Wednesday, Western media reported that US and Russian officials were expected to hold talks in Miami this weekend to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace plan for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that Russia remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions.