https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/ukraine-corruption-case-causing-negative-effects-for-kiev-russian-intelligence-service-1123322979.html

Ukraine Corruption Case Causing Negative Effects for Kiev - Russian Intelligence Service

Ukraine Corruption Case Causing Negative Effects for Kiev - Russian Intelligence Service

Sputnik International

Western diplomatic missions in Kiev are noticing the growing negative consequences for Ukraine in connection with the case of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's close associate, Timur Mindich, which has entangled the entire top leadership of the country, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday.

2025-12-18T17:34+0000

2025-12-18T17:34+0000

2025-12-18T17:34+0000

world

ukraine

corruption

volodymyr zelensky

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105211/52/1052115228_0:56:2965:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_b6d8983888c04339caeebaca5ad216e0.jpg

"According to information received by the SVR, Western diplomatic missions in Kiev are recording the growing negative consequences of the Mindich-Zelensky case for Ukraine, in which the entire Ukrainian leadership, including Zelensky himself, is mired," the statement said. In the West, there is a growing belief that if the Ukrainian conflict ends, the Mindich-Zelensky case will inevitably lead to a brutal settling of scores within the Ukrainian elite, the SVR added. Some diplomats are not even ruling out reprisals from angry citizens, including ones targeting Zelensky, according to the statement. Based on the assessment of Western diplomats, the corruption scandal has caused a sharp decline in the morale of the Ukrainian military personnel, the SVR also said. An increasing number of recently mobilized soldiers are deserting their positions, unwilling to die "for Zelensky's money," the foreign intelligence service added. The unprecedented rise in desertion cases has even forced the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to stop publishing statistics on newly opened criminal cases for abandoning military units, the statement read. A high-profile corruption scandal unfolded in Ukraine in November when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) exposed a scheme in the energy sector involving Mindich. NABU charged seven suspects, including Mindich, on November 11.Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was arrested, while Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko were dismissed. On November 28, NABU searched the office of Yermak, who resigned the same day.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraines-corruption-crisis-could-nudge-zelensky-to-peace-deal--report-1123304268.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine corruption, zelensky corruption investigation