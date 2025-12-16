https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraines-corruption-crisis-could-nudge-zelensky-to-peace-deal--report-1123304268.html

Ukraine’s Corruption Crisis Could Nudge Zelensky to Peace Deal – Report

Ukraine’s Corruption Crisis Could Nudge Zelensky to Peace Deal – Report

Sputnik International

Ukraine has never been “so serious” about striking a peace deal as right now, the Washington Post cites a European diplomat as saying.

2025-12-16T09:30+0000

2025-12-16T09:30+0000

2025-12-16T09:30+0000

world

ukraine

russia

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

ukrainian armed forces

nato

article 5

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dae58c94b4f9e621e783203001c0a4bf.jpg

Overall, "the feeling is that this has to do with the whole scandal on corruption and the whole domestic mess as well,” the source told the publication. Zelensky’s kleptocratic regime has been facing a major corruption scandal at home implicating his closest circle, including the now-dismissed chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. Besides the shaky home front, Russia’s high-precision strikes targeting defense and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces may have also made Zelensky more pliant, insiders told the Washington Post. US President Donald Trump described all negotiating sides as “closer now than we have been” to a peace deal when talking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. Zelensky himself has now pivoted from seeking NATO membership for Ukraine to just security guarantees from the West and is reportedly being offered “really, really strong guarantees, Article 5-like,” according to a US official cited by the outlet. Russia has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status remains one of the conditions for settling the conflict. “A system of guarantees should be defined not only for security but also for the implementation of peace agreements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/ukraine-is-black-hole-absorbing-eu-money-future---slovak-pm-1123294469.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

urkaine, us, eu, security guarantees, no nato membership for ukraine, corruption scandal in ukraine