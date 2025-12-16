International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraines-corruption-crisis-could-nudge-zelensky-to-peace-deal--report-1123304268.html
Ukraine’s Corruption Crisis Could Nudge Zelensky to Peace Deal – Report
Ukraine’s Corruption Crisis Could Nudge Zelensky to Peace Deal – Report
Sputnik International
Ukraine has never been “so serious” about striking a peace deal as right now, the Washington Post cites a European diplomat as saying.
2025-12-16T09:30+0000
2025-12-16T09:30+0000
world
ukraine
russia
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukrainian armed forces
nato
article 5
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dae58c94b4f9e621e783203001c0a4bf.jpg
Overall, "the feeling is that this has to do with the whole scandal on corruption and the whole domestic mess as well,” the source told the publication. Zelensky’s kleptocratic regime has been facing a major corruption scandal at home implicating his closest circle, including the now-dismissed chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. Besides the shaky home front, Russia’s high-precision strikes targeting defense and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces may have also made Zelensky more pliant, insiders told the Washington Post. US President Donald Trump described all negotiating sides as “closer now than we have been” to a peace deal when talking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. Zelensky himself has now pivoted from seeking NATO membership for Ukraine to just security guarantees from the West and is reportedly being offered “really, really strong guarantees, Article 5-like,” according to a US official cited by the outlet. Russia has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status remains one of the conditions for settling the conflict. “A system of guarantees should be defined not only for security but also for the implementation of peace agreements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/ukraine-is-black-hole-absorbing-eu-money-future---slovak-pm-1123294469.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9ffa10d022b160a2413762f443cb5dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
urkaine, us, eu, security guarantees, no nato membership for ukraine, corruption scandal in ukraine
urkaine, us, eu, security guarantees, no nato membership for ukraine, corruption scandal in ukraine

Ukraine’s Corruption Crisis Could Nudge Zelensky to Peace Deal – Report

09:30 GMT 16.12.2025
© AP Photo / Kin CheungUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
Ukraine has never been “so serious” about striking a peace deal as right now, the Washington Post cites a European diplomat as saying.
Overall, "the feeling is that this has to do with the whole scandal on corruption and the whole domestic mess as well,” the source told the publication.
Zelensky’s kleptocratic regime has been facing a major corruption scandal at home implicating his closest circle, including the now-dismissed chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.
Besides the shaky home front, Russia’s high-precision strikes targeting defense and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces may have also made Zelensky more pliant, insiders told the Washington Post.
US President Donald Trump described all negotiating sides as “closer now than we have been” to a peace deal when talking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.
Zelensky himself has now pivoted from seeking NATO membership for Ukraine to just security guarantees from the West and is reportedly being offered “really, really strong guarantees, Article 5-like,” according to a US official cited by the outlet.
Russia has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status remains one of the conditions for settling the conflict.
“A system of guarantees should be defined not only for security but also for the implementation of peace agreements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2025
World
'Ukraine is Black Hole Absorbing EU Money, Future' - Slovak PM
14 December, 19:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала