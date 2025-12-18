https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/us-wants-to-take-back-energy-rights-over-venezuelas-oil--trump-1123317212.html

US Wants to 'Take Back' 'Energy Rights' Over Venezuela’s Oil — Trump

President Donald Trump claimed Venezuela "illegally" seized US oil and rights, declaring, "We want it back."

“You remember, they took all of our energy rights. They took all of our oil from not that long ago, and we want it back,” Trump said about Venezuela.On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that he had designated the Venezuelan government as a foreign terrorist organization and demanded that Caracas return allegedly "stolen" oil and other US resources. He also announced a "total and complete" blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela.

