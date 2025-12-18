International
US May Turn Venezuela Into Powder Keg —Expert
US May Turn Venezuela Into Powder Keg —Expert
Declaring the government of Venezuela a terrorist organization would allow the US to conduct targeted attacks on this nation’s soil to eliminate its leaders, which would be "crossing the Rubicon," Argentine international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione told Sputnik.
Escalation around Venezuela is a very serious matter that may affect the entire continent and even the US itself, he warned.Given the possible dire consequences, the Global South, including Russia, China, and Iran, tried to mitigate the US statements’ effect, he added.The threat of a naval blockade against Venezuela aligns with the US's internal economic interests and its strategy to pressure China, the expert concluded.
07:35 GMT 18.12.2025
Declaring the government of Venezuela a terrorist organization would allow the US to conduct targeted attacks on this nation’s soil to eliminate its leaders, which would be "crossing the Rubicon," Argentine international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione told Sputnik.
Escalation around Venezuela is a very serious matter that may affect the entire continent and even the US itself, he warned.
"I believe no one fully grasps the scale of the situation: attempting to ignite conflict in Venezuela is akin to detonating a powder keg," Casteglione said.
Given the possible dire consequences, the Global South, including Russia, China, and Iran, tried to mitigate the US statements’ effect, he added.
The threat of a naval blockade against Venezuela aligns with the US's internal economic interests and its strategy to pressure China, the expert concluded.
