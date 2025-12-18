https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/us-may-turn-venezuela-into-powder-keg-expert-1123317765.html

US May Turn Venezuela Into Powder Keg —Expert

US May Turn Venezuela Into Powder Keg —Expert

Sputnik International

Declaring the government of Venezuela a terrorist organization would allow the US to conduct targeted attacks on this nation’s soil to eliminate its leaders, which would be "crossing the Rubicon," Argentine international relations expert Tadeo Casteglione told Sputnik.

2025-12-18T07:35+0000

2025-12-18T07:35+0000

2025-12-18T07:35+0000

americas

us

venezuela

china

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/10/1123122945_0:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a072594266aecc21d8c5b3928fb60a1.jpg

Escalation around Venezuela is a very serious matter that may affect the entire continent and even the US itself, he warned.Given the possible dire consequences, the Global South, including Russia, China, and Iran, tried to mitigate the US statements’ effect, he added.The threat of a naval blockade against Venezuela aligns with the US's internal economic interests and its strategy to pressure China, the expert concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/us-wants-to-take-back-energy-rights-over-venezuelas-oil--trump-1123317212.html

americas

venezuela

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us venezuela tensions, us naval blockade of venezuela, global south reaction to venezuela tensions, caribbean tensions