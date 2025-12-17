International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/venezuela-slams-trumps-naval-oil-blockade-as-violation-of-international-law-1123309838.html
Venezuela Slams Trump’s Naval Oil Blockade as Violation of International Law
Venezuela Slams Trump’s Naval Oil Blockade as Violation of International Law
Venezuela Slams Trump’s Naval Oil Blockade as Violation of International Law
2025-12-17T04:53+0000
2025-12-17T04:53+0000
Any attempts by the US to block oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela constitute a violation of international law, stated Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. “Venezuela, in full exercise of international law, our Constitution, and the laws of the Republic, reaffirms its sovereignty over all its natural wealth, as well as its right to freedom of navigation and free trade,” the government said in a communiqué. The authorities reiterated that the true intention of the American leader “has always been to appropriate the country’s oil, land, and mineral resources through large-scale campaigns of lies and manipulation.” Venezuela vowed to act in strict accordance with the UN Charter, “fully exercising its freedom, jurisdiction, and sovereignty in the face of these belligerent threats.” On Tuesday, Venezuela’s government filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, accusing the United States of a "serious act involving the use of force, kidnapping, and piracy" in international waters in the Caribbean. The complaint was submitted by Venezuela's permanent representative to the UN, Samuel Moncada.
04:53 GMT 17.12.2025
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2025
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Venezuela has expressed outrage at US President Donald Trump's announcement of a naval oil blockade “with the aim of stealing the riches” that belong to the republic.
Any attempts by the US to block oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela constitute a violation of international law, stated Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.
“Venezuela, in full exercise of international law, our Constitution, and the laws of the Republic, reaffirms its sovereignty over all its natural wealth, as well as its right to freedom of navigation and free trade,” the government said in a communiqué.
The authorities reiterated that the true intention of the American leader “has always been to appropriate the country’s oil, land, and mineral resources through large-scale campaigns of lies and manipulation.”
Venezuela vowed to act in strict accordance with the UN Charter, “fully exercising its freedom, jurisdiction, and sovereignty in the face of these belligerent threats.”

US President Donald Trump said Washington has ordered a “total and complete blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, accusing Caracas of using oil revenues to finance crime and terrorism. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed Venezuela is “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America” and said the Maduro government has been designated a “foreign terrorist organization.”

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s government filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, accusing the United States of a "serious act involving the use of force, kidnapping, and piracy" in international waters in the Caribbean.
The complaint was submitted by Venezuela's permanent representative to the UN, Samuel Moncada.
