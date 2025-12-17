https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/venezuela-slams-trumps-naval-oil-blockade-as-violation-of-international-law-1123309838.html

Venezuela Slams Trump’s Naval Oil Blockade as Violation of International Law

Venezuela Slams Trump's Naval Oil Blockade as Violation of International Law

Venezuela Slams Trump’s Naval Oil Blockade as Violation of International Law

2025-12-17T04:53+0000

2025-12-17T04:53+0000

2025-12-17T04:53+0000

Any attempts by the US to block oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela constitute a violation of international law, stated Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. “Venezuela, in full exercise of international law, our Constitution, and the laws of the Republic, reaffirms its sovereignty over all its natural wealth, as well as its right to freedom of navigation and free trade,” the government said in a communiqué. The authorities reiterated that the true intention of the American leader “has always been to appropriate the country’s oil, land, and mineral resources through large-scale campaigns of lies and manipulation.” Venezuela vowed to act in strict accordance with the UN Charter, “fully exercising its freedom, jurisdiction, and sovereignty in the face of these belligerent threats.” On Tuesday, Venezuela’s government filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, accusing the United States of a "serious act involving the use of force, kidnapping, and piracy" in international waters in the Caribbean. The complaint was submitted by Venezuela's permanent representative to the UN, Samuel Moncada.

venezuelan

venezuela

caribbean

2025

