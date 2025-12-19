https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/belgian-prime-minister-calls-refusal-to-confiscate-russian-assets-victory-for-intl-law-1123324245.html
Belgian Prime Minister Calls Refusal to Confiscate Russian Assets Victory for Int’l Law
The refusal to confiscate Russian assets is a victory for international law, and it avoided a dangerous precedent, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said on Friday.
"I think also international law has won today. We avoided stepping into a precedent that risks undermining legal certainty worldwide. We safeguarded the principle that Europe respects law even when it is hard, even when we are under pressure," de Wever told reporters. He added that refusing to use Russian assets for loans to Ukraine will strengthen financial stability and remove risks from Euroclear. Following the summit and discussions, all EU countries realized that confiscating Russian assets would create financial and legal risks that are difficult to manage, de Wever said.
The refusal to confiscate Russian assets is a victory for international law, and it avoided a dangerous precedent, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said on Friday.
"I think also international law has won today. We avoided stepping into a precedent that risks undermining legal certainty worldwide
. We safeguarded the principle that Europe respects law even when it is hard, even when we are under pressure," de Wever told reporters.
He added that refusing to use Russian assets for loans to Ukraine will strengthen financial stability and remove risks from Euroclear.
"Today, we proved that the voice of small and medium sized member states also counts. Decisions in Europe are not simply driven by the biggest capitals or institutions. They are collective, they are fair and they respect legitimate national concerns. I think financial stability also has won today with today's decision. Euroclear remains a stable, credible, trusted cornerstone of the global financial system. We avoided risking its reputation, its liquidity position, its rating standing, and its ability to fulfill its responsibilities in the global markets," the prime minister noted.
Following the summit and discussions, all EU countries realized that confiscating Russian assets would create financial and legal risks that are difficult to manage, de Wever said.