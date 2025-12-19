https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/belgian-prime-minister-calls-refusal-to-confiscate-russian-assets-victory-for-intl-law-1123324245.html

Belgian Prime Minister Calls Refusal to Confiscate Russian Assets Victory for Int’l Law

The refusal to confiscate Russian assets is a victory for international law, and it avoided a dangerous precedent, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said on Friday.

"I think also international law has won today. We avoided stepping into a precedent that risks undermining legal certainty worldwide. We safeguarded the principle that Europe respects law even when it is hard, even when we are under pressure," de Wever told reporters. He added that refusing to use Russian assets for loans to Ukraine will strengthen financial stability and remove risks from Euroclear. Following the summit and discussions, all EU countries realized that confiscating Russian assets would create financial and legal risks that are difficult to manage, de Wever said.

