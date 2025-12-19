https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/orban-slams-eus-90b-ukraine-loan-as-lost-money-warns-of-asset-risks--reports-1123324048.html

Orban Slams EU’s €90B Ukraine Loan as 'Lost Money,' Warns of Asset Risks — Reports

Orban Slams EU’s €90B Ukraine Loan as 'Lost Money,' Warns of Asset Risks — Reports

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the EU’s planned 90-billion-euro support package for Ukraine for 2026–27, calling it “lost money” and arguing that future generations would bear the cost, Reuters reported.

2025-12-19T04:42+0000

2025-12-19T04:42+0000

2025-12-19T04:42+0000

world

ukraine

hungary

russia

european union (eu)

eu council

viktor orban

frozen assets

frozen funds

eu sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg

📌 Key points from his statement: 🔹 It is “clear” Ukraine will not repay the EU loan, and that “children and grandchildren” of those who approved it will end up paying. 🔹 Hungary is not taking part in the initiative: “Good that we are not participating… This is lost money,” Reuters quoted him as saying. 🔹 Orban argued the EU dropped the idea of confiscating Russian assets after realizing private EU assets in Russia are larger and could be frozen in retaliation. 🔹 If Russia sued over confiscation, the EU could be forced to return “twice as much.” Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are not participating in providing guarantees for the EU’s 90B-euro loan to Kiev, an EU Council statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/eu-to-provide-ukraine-90-billion-loan-backed-by-eu-budget--european-council-1123323890.html

ukraine

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sactions on russia, anti-russian sanctions, frozen assets, frozen money, frozen russian assets, frozen russian money, theft, russian money, russia-ukraine war, russian funds, stolen funds, stolen assets