Orban Slams EU’s €90B Ukraine Loan as 'Lost Money,' Warns of Asset Risks — Reports
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the EU’s planned 90-billion-euro support package for Ukraine for 2026–27, calling it “lost money” and arguing that future generations would bear the cost, Reuters reported.
📌 Key points from his statement: 🔹 It is “clear” Ukraine will not repay the EU loan, and that “children and grandchildren” of those who approved it will end up paying. 🔹 Hungary is not taking part in the initiative: “Good that we are not participating… This is lost money,” Reuters quoted him as saying. 🔹 Orban argued the EU dropped the idea of confiscating Russian assets after realizing private EU assets in Russia are larger and could be frozen in retaliation. 🔹 If Russia sued over confiscation, the EU could be forced to return “twice as much.” Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are not participating in providing guarantees for the EU’s 90B-euro loan to Kiev, an EU Council statement said.
📌 Key points from his statement:
🔹 It is “clear” Ukraine will not repay the EU loan, and that “children and grandchildren” of those who approved it will end up paying.
🔹 Hungary is not taking part in the initiative: “Good that we are not participating… This is lost money,” Reuters quoted him as saying.
🔹 Orban argued the EU dropped the idea of confiscating Russian assets after realizing private EU assets in Russia are larger and could be frozen in retaliation.
🔹 If Russia sued over confiscation, the EU could be forced to return “twice as much.”
Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are not participating
in providing guarantees for the EU’s 90B-euro loan to Kiev, an EU Council statement said.