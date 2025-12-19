International
Mindich's Associates Continue to Occupy High-Ranking Positions in Ukraine - Lawmaker
Mindich's Associates Continue to Occupy High-Ranking Positions in Ukraine - Lawmaker
Nearly all individuals associated with Volodymyr Zelensky's close associate, Timur Mindich, continue to occupy high-ranking positions in the Ukrainian government, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday.
"Today marks exactly one month since the Rada [Ukrainian parliament] dismissed [former Justice Minister German] Galushchenko and [former Energy Minister Svitlana] Hrynchuk. However, as soon as public attention waned, all loud statements about cleansing the government remained just statements. Almost all of Mindich's people in the government still hold their places," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram. The lawmaker cited as an example Deputy Justice Minister Oleksandr Bilous, who, despite featuring in the Mindich case materials, has not been dismissed and continues to supervise important projects in the Ukrainian Justice Ministry. A high-profile corruption scandal unfolded in Ukraine in November when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) targeted a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector involving Mindich. On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the energy-related corruption scheme, including Mindich. On November 13, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman. Former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was arrested, and Hrynchuk and Galushchenko were dismissed due to their involvement in the corruption scandal, described as the largest in Ukraine's history. On November 28, Andriy Yermak, then-head of Zelensky's office, had his premises searched by NABU and lodged his resignation later that day.
volodymyr zelensky, timur mindich, ukrainian government, ukrainian lawmaker yaroslav zheleznyak, mindich's associates
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly all individuals associated with Volodymyr Zelensky's close associate, Timur Mindich, continue to occupy high-ranking positions in the Ukrainian government, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Friday.
"Today marks exactly one month since the Rada [Ukrainian parliament] dismissed [former Justice Minister German] Galushchenko and [former Energy Minister Svitlana] Hrynchuk. However, as soon as public attention waned, all loud statements about cleansing the government remained just statements. Almost all of Mindich's people in the government still hold their places," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.
The lawmaker cited as an example Deputy Justice Minister Oleksandr Bilous, who, despite featuring in the Mindich case materials, has not been dismissed and continues to supervise important projects in the Ukrainian Justice Ministry.
A high-profile corruption scandal unfolded in Ukraine in November when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) targeted a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector involving Mindich. On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the energy-related corruption scheme, including Mindich. On November 13, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman. Former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was arrested, and Hrynchuk and Galushchenko were dismissed due to their involvement in the corruption scandal, described as the largest in Ukraine's history.
On November 28, Andriy Yermak, then-head of Zelensky's office, had his premises searched by NABU and lodged his resignation later that day.
