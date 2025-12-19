https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/russia-still-unaware-of-outcome-of-talks-between-eu-leaders-zelensky-witkoff---lavrov-1123330610.html

Russia Still Unaware of Outcome of Talks Between EU Leaders, Zelensky, Witkoff - Lavrov

Russia has not yet received any information about the outcome of the talks between Volodymyr Zelensky, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the EU leaders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"When it comes to the consultations that the European Union held between itself, Zelensky and Steve Witkoff, we have no information about what actually happened there so far," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, after their talks in Cairo.Russia is committed to a political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but so far only the United States has demonstrated willingness to pursue it as well, Sergey Lavrov said.Moscow is glad that the understanding that was reached between Russia and the US in Anchorage, Alaska, is still in force, Lavrov added."If we are talking about Europeans as a potential third party, we do not need help from them with such an attitude. The Russian-US dialogue is based, as I have already said, on the solid understanding reached in Alaska," the top Russian diplomat said.Russia feels support from the global majority in its work with the US to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, he added.Lavrov Says Putin Ready to Talk With Macron If Norms of Decorum ObservedRussian President Vladimir Putin is ready to communicate with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, provided there is an understanding that such contacts should adhere to norms of decorum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."Macron's statements about the need to talk with Russia. You know, I don't even intend to comment on that. Just read what he has said over the last couple of months, starting with the claim that the only villain in this entire story is Russia and President Putin personally. Well, if he is ready to talk, then our President has repeatedly emphasized that he is always open to contacts, but with the understanding that these will be polite people with some basic sense of decorum," Lavrov said.Russia Urges Grossi to Adhere to IAEA Secretariat Principles on IranRussia calls on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to adhere to the principles of the agency's secretariat in his assessments regarding Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

