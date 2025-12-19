https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/signing-of-trade-agreement-between-eu-mercosur-postponed-until-january---reports-1123325999.html

Signing of Trade Agreement Between EU, Mercosur Postponed Until January - Reports

The signing of the trade agreement between the European Union and South American trading bloc Mercosur has been postponed until January, media reported, citing a diplomatic source.

The signing of the agreement was planned for Saturday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed the EU summit participants of the postponement to January, the report said on Thursday. On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that, at Italy's request, he would propose to his Mercosur partners to postpone the signing of the trade agreement with the EU. In September, the European Commission recommended that the Council and European Parliament approve the deals with Mercosur and Mexico, despite objections from several member states and key European agricultural organizations. Throughout 2024, large-scale farmer protests swept across the EU, driven by fears that the agreement would flood European markets with cheap imports from countries adhering to lower sanitary and environmental standards. European farmers, already facing difficult conditions, warn that the deal could further erode their sales due to "unfair competition" from Latin American producers.

