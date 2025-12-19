International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Holds Year-End Press Conference
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/signing-of-trade-agreement-between-eu-mercosur-postponed-until-january---reports-1123325999.html
Signing of Trade Agreement Between EU, Mercosur Postponed Until January - Reports
Signing of Trade Agreement Between EU, Mercosur Postponed Until January - Reports
Sputnik International
The signing of the trade agreement between the European Union and South American trading bloc Mercosur has been postponed until January, media reported, citing a diplomatic source.
2025-12-19T08:52+0000
2025-12-19T08:52+0000
world
ursula von der leyen
italy
mexico
european union (eu)
mercosur
european commission
europe
trade agreements
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774064_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_420a129eed41a52e7fe14e54b1ef01e2.jpg
The signing of the agreement was planned for Saturday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed the EU summit participants of the postponement to January, the report said on Thursday. On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that, at Italy's request, he would propose to his Mercosur partners to postpone the signing of the trade agreement with the EU. In September, the European Commission recommended that the Council and European Parliament approve the deals with Mercosur and Mexico, despite objections from several member states and key European agricultural organizations. Throughout 2024, large-scale farmer protests swept across the EU, driven by fears that the agreement would flood European markets with cheap imports from countries adhering to lower sanitary and environmental standards. European farmers, already facing difficult conditions, warn that the deal could further erode their sales due to "unfair competition" from Latin American producers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/eu-warns-of-retaliation-if-no-trade-deal-reached-with-trump-by-july-9-1122348121.html
italy
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1e/1082774064_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88ba7f0d910f5925cdced8744cb6d600.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
signing of the trade agreement, european union and south american trading bloc mercosur, trade agreement
signing of the trade agreement, european union and south american trading bloc mercosur, trade agreement

Signing of Trade Agreement Between EU, Mercosur Postponed Until January - Reports

08:52 GMT 19.12.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoEuropean Union flags flap in the wind as two gardeners work on the outside of EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
European Union flags flap in the wind as two gardeners work on the outside of EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The signing of the trade agreement between the European Union and South American trading bloc Mercosur has been postponed until January, media reported, citing a diplomatic source.
The signing of the agreement was planned for Saturday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen informed the EU summit participants of the postponement to January, the report said on Thursday.
On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that, at Italy's request, he would propose to his Mercosur partners to postpone the signing of the trade agreement with the EU.
In September, the European Commission recommended that the Council and European Parliament approve the deals with Mercosur and Mexico, despite objections from several member states and key European agricultural organizations.
Throughout 2024, large-scale farmer protests swept across the EU, driven by fears that the agreement would flood European markets with cheap imports from countries adhering to lower sanitary and environmental standards. European farmers, already facing difficult conditions, warn that the deal could further erode their sales due to "unfair competition" from Latin American producers.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2025
Economy
EU Warns of Retaliation if No Trade Deal Reached With Trump by July 9
27 June, 09:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала