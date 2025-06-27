https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/eu-warns-of-retaliation-if-no-trade-deal-reached-with-trump-by-july-9-1122348121.html

EU Warns of Retaliation if No Trade Deal Reached With Trump by July 9

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the European Union is ready to reach a trade deal with the United States, but is also considering all possible options if the talks fail.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump and I had a good discussion at the G7 Summit in Canada, back then we agreed to speed up the work [on a bilateral trade agreement to avoid mutual tariffs] with a clear goal - an agreement before the 9th of July. Today we received the latest US document for further negotiations. We are accessing it, as we speak right now, so our message today is clear, we are ready for a deal. At the same time, we are preparing for the possibility that no satisfactory agreement is reached, this is why we consulted on a rebalancing list and we will defend the European interests as needed, all options remain on the table," von der Leyen said at a press conference on Thursday, following a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order that imposed tariffs on imports from other countries. The base tariff rate was set at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump said that tariffs on exports from over 75 countries that had not retaliated would be scaled down to 10%. In late May, Trump said that it was difficult to do business with the EU and that trade talks stumbled, so he proposed to introduce 50% tariffs on European goods. After a subsequent call with von der Leyen, Trump said he agreed to extend the deadline on the 50% tariff against the bloc until July 9.

