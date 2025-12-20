https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/hegseth-announces-operation-hawkeye-strike-in-syria-against-isis-after-attack-on-us-soldiers-1123334963.html

US Launches Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria Against ISIS - Hegseth

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced the Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria against the ISIS* terrorist group in response to the attack on US soldiers in Palmyra.

"Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria. This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people," Hegseth wrote on X. * A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

