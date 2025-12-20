International
US Launches Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria Against ISIS - Hegseth
US Launches Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria Against ISIS - Hegseth
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced the Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria against the ISIS* terrorist group in response to the attack on US soldiers in Palmyra.
"Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria. This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people," Hegseth wrote on X. * A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
US Launches Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria Against ISIS - Hegseth

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced the Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria against the IS/ISIS* terrorist group in response to the attack on US soldiers in Palmyra.
"Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria. This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people," Hegseth wrote on X.
"As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you. Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue," he added.
World
Syria Launches 'Large-Scale Anti-ISIS Operation' After Deadly Attack on US Forces
14 December, 18:32 GMT
World
Syria Launches ‘Large-Scale Anti-ISIS Operation' After Deadly Attack on US Forces
14 December, 18:32 GMT
* A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
