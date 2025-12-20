https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/russia-african-countries-agree-to-strengthen-security-cooperation---lavrov-1123338134.html
Russia, African Countries Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation - Lavrov
Russia, African Countries Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia and African countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the spheres of politics and security following the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
2025-12-20T18:16+0000
2025-12-20T18:16+0000
2025-12-20T18:17+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
african union (au)
collective security treaty organization (csto)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123337973_0:0:3329:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_655de37ae192d7850c072856ad4f5bd0.jpg
"The joint statement also contains our shared decision to strengthen cooperation in the political and security spheres, including with the aim of recommending the establishment of working relations between the African Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The minister added that Russia and Africa do not see the need to dwell on Western sanctions.Additionally, the Foreign Minister discussed increasing trade turnover and energy cooperation with African partners, as well as the creation of joint financial and logistical structures to protect the trade and economic investment partnerships of the countries from illegal unilateral sanctions."Unlike those who try to continue colonial and neocolonial policies, dictating their will to others, we, together with our African friends, have a solid international legal foundation in our positions," he emphasized.In turn, Abdelatty said that during the ministerial conference in Cairo, African countries and Russia had reached a mutual understanding regarding further cooperation. We have reached an understanding on further cooperation," Abdelatty said.Lavrov participated today in the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Egypt. The conference was attended by foreign ministers, heads of state, and leaders of executive bodies from integration associations across the continent. They discussed cooperation in various areas. The minister also held a series of bilateral meetings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/russia-committed-to-unlocking-potential-for-cooperation-with-african-countries---lavrov-1123336554.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/14/1123337973_343:0:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_598bd9f9b1863ee8382317001ef849f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, russia, african union (au), collective security treaty organization (csto)
sergey lavrov, russia, african union (au), collective security treaty organization (csto)
Russia, African Countries Agree to Strengthen Security Cooperation - Lavrov
18:16 GMT 20.12.2025 (Updated: 18:17 GMT 20.12.2025)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Russia and African countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the spheres of politics and security following the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
"The joint statement also contains our shared decision to strengthen cooperation in the political and security spheres, including with the aim of recommending the establishment of working relations between the African Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.
The minister added that Russia and Africa do not see the need to dwell on Western sanctions.
"We prefer to focus on coordinating workable, efficient mechanisms that will safeguard our trade and economic ties, making them independent from the illegal actions of those who, in violation of all principles of international law, resort to methods of blackmail and pressure," Lavrov noted.
Additionally, the Foreign Minister discussed increasing trade turnover and energy cooperation with African partners, as well as the creation of joint financial and logistical structures to protect the trade and economic investment partnerships of the countries from illegal unilateral sanctions.
"Unlike those who try to continue colonial and neocolonial policies, dictating their will to others, we, together with our African friends, have a solid international legal foundation in our positions," he emphasized.
In turn, Abdelatty said that during the ministerial conference in Cairo, African countries and Russia had reached a mutual understanding regarding further cooperation.
We have reached an understanding on further cooperation," Abdelatty said.
Lavrov participated today in the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Egypt. The conference was attended by foreign ministers, heads of state, and leaders of executive bodies from integration associations across the continent. They discussed cooperation in various areas. The minister also held a series of bilateral meetings.
The forum was established in 2019. Two summits were held within its framework—in Sochi in 2019 and in St. Petersburg in 2023, as well as the first ministerial conference in November of last year.