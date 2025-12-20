https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/russia-committed-to-unlocking-potential-for-cooperation-with-african-countries---lavrov-1123336554.html

Russia Committed to Unlocking Potential for Cooperation With African Countries - Lavrov

Russia is committed to further exploring the vast potential for cooperation with African countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"The Russian-African partnership is steadily developing in all areas. A meaningful and trust-based political dialogue continues, including at a high and summit levels. Trade and economic cooperation is being strengthened. Last year, trade grew by 13% to almost $28 billion. I am convinced that this is far from the limit. We are determined to further unleash the enormous potential of our practical cooperation," Lavrov said at the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum. Russian and African leaders expect the Cairo ministerial meeting to lay out proposals for further cooperation, Lavrov said. A set of practical steps should be adopted ahead of next year's third Russia-Africa summit, he added.Russia suggests that African countries that have no diplomatic missions in Moscow should consider opening them, Lavrov said.Russia also considers it important to establish a mechanism for mutual financial transactions in national currencies with African countries, Lavrov said.Russia is assisting African countries in strengthening national security and combating terrorism, Sergey Lavrov said."We are helping to strengthen capabilities of African countries to defend themselves against internal and external threats, primarily terrorism," Lavrov said.Russia is also ready to share its experience and knowledge in the sphere of agriculture with African countries, Lavrov said.Russia considers it unacceptable that a number of countries and military alliances have been trying to drag African countries into geopolitical confrontations, Lavrov said."We consider the policy of some countries and military-political blocs, representing a political minority, aimed at dragging the region into geopolitical confrontations to be unacceptable," Lavrov said.Such policies contradict the goal of ensuring Africa’s independent development and prosperity, Lavrov added.

