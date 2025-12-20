https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/zelensky-contradicts-himself-gives-conflicting-statements-on-ukraine-election---kremlin-1123338299.html

Zelensky Contradicts Himself, Gives Conflicting Statements on Ukraine Election - Kremlin

Zelensky Contradicts Himself, Gives Conflicting Statements on Ukraine Election - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky is contradicting himself and giving inconsistent statements when commenting on the issue of a possible presidential...

"Zelensky is actively commenting [on the issue of the possible election], but he is somewhat contradicting himself. He says he will not allow anyone - namely [Russian President Vladimir] Putin - to interfere in the election in response to Putin's proposal to guarantee security," Peskov told reporters.The discussions surrounding the possibility of the election are ongoing, and this "topic remains active," Peskov added. On Friday, Putin said that Russia was ready to consider ensuring security during the election in Ukraine, including refraining from strikes deep inside its territory. Zelensky's presidential term expired on May 20, 2024, but the new election was canceled under the pretext of martial law and general mobilization. In February, US President Donald Trump referred to Zelenskyy as a "dictator without elections" and claimed that his approval rating had dropped to 4%.

