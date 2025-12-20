https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/ukraine-elections-us-bets-on-losing-horse-as-zelenskys-support-fades--expert--1123337801.html

Ukraine Elections: US Bets on Losing Horse as Zelensky’s Support Fades – Expert

Holding presidential elections is possible even under martial law, Lebanese expert Asef Melhem told Sputnik, commenting on Vladimir Putin’s statement about Russia’s readiness to consider ensuring security during possible elections in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian law and constitution were bypassed under pressure from several European countries, in order to avoid holding elections," Melhem underscored. Touching upon Trump's calls for the Ukraine elections, Melhem noted that the US has begun to realize that they “bet on a losing horse,” and that “public sentiment in Ukraine has turned negative toward Zelensky.” When it comes to the EU’s recently approved €90 billion ($105 billion) loan for Ukraine, it aims to weaken Russia by prolonging the Ukraine conflict. “Further increase in support for Ukraine could lead to a direct confrontation with Russia, and attempts at dialogue with Moscow under the current conditions will be nothing more than a maneuver,” Melhem concluded.

