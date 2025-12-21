https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/media-pushes-propaganda-to-undermine-us-russia-peace-effort--intel-chief-1123338729.html
Media Pushes Propaganda to Undermine US-Russia Peace Effort — Intel Chief
Media Pushes Propaganda to Undermine US-Russia Peace Effort — Intel Chief
Sputnik International
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has publicly accused Reuters of running a "lie and propaganda" campaign to sabotage recent push to end the Ukraine war.
2025-12-21T03:41+0000
2025-12-21T03:41+0000
2025-12-21T05:03+0000
world
tulsi gabbard
russia
nato
kirill dmitriev
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
intel
director of national intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107762/45/1077624502_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d55a1209a531e7070b58d6050a8363b6.jpg
The narrative is being pushed by "warmongers" in NATO and the EU who want to "pull the US military directly into war with Russia." Their goal is to foment public hysteria and block a diplomatic settlement.The US intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO, Tulsi says.The Russian presidential envoy welcomed DNI Gabbard's exposure of the warmongering pushed by the Western media."Tulsi Gabbard is great not only for documenting the Obama/Biden origins of the Russia hoax,but now for exposing the deep-state warmonger machinery trying to incite WW3 by fueling anti-Russian paranoia across the UK & EU.Voices of reason matter—restore sanity, peace, and security," Dmitriev wrote on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/eu-and-nato-refusal-to-de-escalate-with-russia-raises-risk-of-mistakes--scholar-1123333808.html
russia
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107762/45/1077624502_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc1ce8f4d1af4cde15c7a50317ffc69a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-russia relations, western warmongering, tulsi gabbard, kirill dmitriev, russia peace efforts, nato war with russia
us-russia relations, western warmongering, tulsi gabbard, kirill dmitriev, russia peace efforts, nato war with russia
Media Pushes Propaganda to Undermine US-Russia Peace Effort — Intel Chief
03:41 GMT 21.12.2025 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 21.12.2025)
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has publicly accused Reuters of running a "lie and propaganda" campaign to sabotage recent push to end the Ukraine war.
The narrative is being pushed by "warmongers" in NATO and the EU who want to "pull the US military directly into war with Russia." Their goal is to foment public hysteria and block a diplomatic settlement.
The US intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO, Tulsi says.
The Russian presidential envoy welcomed DNI Gabbard's exposure of the warmongering pushed by the Western media.
"Tulsi Gabbard is great not only for documenting the Obama/Biden origins of the Russia hoax,but now for exposing the deep-state warmonger machinery trying to incite WW3 by fueling anti-Russian paranoia across the UK & EU.Voices of reason matter—restore sanity, peace, and security," Dmitriev wrote on X.