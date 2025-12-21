International
Media Pushes Propaganda to Undermine US-Russia Peace Effort — Intel Chief
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has publicly accused Reuters of running a "lie and propaganda" campaign to sabotage recent push to end the Ukraine war.
The narrative is being pushed by "warmongers" in NATO and the EU who want to "pull the US military directly into war with Russia." Their goal is to foment public hysteria and block a diplomatic settlement.The US intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO, Tulsi says.The Russian presidential envoy welcomed DNI Gabbard's exposure of the warmongering pushed by the Western media."Tulsi Gabbard is great not only for documenting the Obama/Biden origins of the Russia hoax,but now for exposing the deep-state warmonger machinery trying to incite WW3 by fueling anti-Russian paranoia across the UK &amp; EU.Voices of reason matter—restore sanity, peace, and security," Dmitriev wrote on X.
03:41 GMT 21.12.2025
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has publicly accused Reuters of running a "lie and propaganda" campaign to sabotage recent push to end the Ukraine war.
The narrative is being pushed by "warmongers" in NATO and the EU who want to "pull the US military directly into war with Russia." Their goal is to foment public hysteria and block a diplomatic settlement.
The US intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO, Tulsi says.
The Russian presidential envoy welcomed DNI Gabbard's exposure of the warmongering pushed by the Western media.
"Tulsi Gabbard is great not only for documenting the Obama/Biden origins of the Russia hoax,but now for exposing the deep-state warmonger machinery trying to incite WW3 by fueling anti-Russian paranoia across the UK & EU.Voices of reason matter—restore sanity, peace, and security," Dmitriev wrote on X.
