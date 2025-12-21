https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/putin-ready-to-engage-in-dialogue-with-macron---kremlin-1123338473.html

Putin Ready to Engage in Dialogue With Macron - Kremlin

Putin Ready to Engage in Dialogue With Macron - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to engage in dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron, and if there is mutual political will, then the French leader's intentions can only be assessed positively, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

2025-12-21T03:56+0000

2025-12-21T03:56+0000

2025-12-21T04:39+0000

world

emmanuel macron

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

russia

france

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/05/1123063087_0:23:3071:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_9a2ba023f4b98ce71077b38acf29cb69.jpg

Earlier, Macron stated that it would be useful for Europe to resume dialogue with the Russian president in the coming weeks. The possible dialogue should be an attempt to understand each other's positions, not a lecturing exercise, the Russian leader is always ready to explain his positions in detail and consistently, he added.Earlier, Macron said that it would be useful for Europe to resume dialogue with the Russian president in the coming weeks."Of course, if we are talking about dialogue, it should not be a dialogue about lecturing each other. It should be a dialogue about understanding each other's positions. Putin is always ready to explain his positions to his interlocutors in detail, sincerely, and consistently," Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/france-loses-55-of-exports-to-russia-since-introduction-of-sanctions---eurostat-data-1123325525.html

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-france relations, france-russia relations, putin-macron talks, macron dialogue with putin, dmitry peskov