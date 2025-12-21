https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/putin-ready-to-engage-in-dialogue-with-macron---kremlin-1123338473.html
Putin Ready to Engage in Dialogue With Macron - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to engage in dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron, and if there is mutual political will, then the French leader's intentions can only be assessed positively, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
Earlier, Macron stated that it would be useful for Europe to resume dialogue with the Russian president in the coming weeks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to engage in dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron, and if there is mutual political will, then the French leader's intentions can only be assessed positively, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
Earlier, Macron stated that it would be useful for Europe to resume dialogue with the Russian president in the coming weeks.
"He [Macron] said he was ready to talk with Putin. Here, it is probably very important to recall what the president said during the direct line. He also expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue with Macron. Therefore, if there is mutual political will, then this can only be assessed positively," Peskov said.
The possible dialogue should be an attempt to understand each other's positions, not a lecturing exercise, the Russian leader is always ready to explain his positions in detail and consistently, he added.
"Of course, if we are talking about dialogue, it should not be a dialogue about lecturing each other. It should be a dialogue about understanding each other's positions. Putin is always ready to explain his positions to his interlocutors in detail, sincerely, and consistently," Peskov said.