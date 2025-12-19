https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/france-loses-55-of-exports-to-russia-since-introduction-of-sanctions---eurostat-data-1123325525.html

France Loses 55% of Exports to Russia Since Introduction of Sanctions - Eurostat Data

The European Union's sanctions against Russia have deprived France of more than half of its exports to the Russian market, Sputnik calculated on Friday, using Eurostat data.

According to the figures, over the first 10 months of 2025 Paris supplied Moscow with goods and services worth 3.3 billion euros ($3.8 billion), compared with 7.3 billion euros in 2021. As a result, France has lost 55% of its exports to Russia since the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions. France's average monthly revenue from exports to Russia fell 2.2 times, the data showed. While in 2021, France earned an average of 733.8 million euros per month from supplies to the Russian market, this year's trade revenues dropped to 330.7 euros million per month. The West has increased sanctions pressure on Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, leading to rising prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russia has repeatedly said that it will cope with the sanctions pressure and has accused the West of lacking the courage to admit the failure of its sanctions policy. Some Western officials have criticized the sanctions for being ineffective. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.

